S. 283, Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act

S. 283 would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in consultation with Customs and Border Protection, to develop a field kit to identify the country of origin of seafood to enforce regulations against illegal fishing. The bill would require the agencies to conduct pilot studies to develop a methodology for identifying red snapper and tuna and report those findings to the Congress. The bill also would authorize the Department of Defense to provide technical assistance to help other countries deter illegal fishing.

Under current law, NIST conducts related research on the chemical differences between farmed and wild caught salmon and shrimp. In 2024, NIST also allocated $300,000 to develop methods using isotope ratio analysis to determine the origins of oysters.

Based on information from NIST, CBO expects that the agency would need $2 million up front to purchase and upgrade equipment, two full-time equivalent employees at an average annual cost of $600,000, and $80,000 a year for other equipment and supplies. CBO expects the costs incurred by NOAA would be insignificant.

After accounting for anticipated inflation, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $6 million over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 283

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Estimated Authorization

*

2

1

1

1

1

6

Estimated Outlays

*

2

1

1

1

1

6

* = between zero and $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

