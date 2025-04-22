Stockman Bank Joins Shodair’s Community of Hope with $250,000 Leadership Gift

Stockman Bank’s support helps ensure access to mental health and genetic care for Montana children through the Hope Campaign. Zeesy, a child supported by Shodair’s Genetics Department, represents the Hope Campaign and Shodair's mission to give every child the strength, hope, and belonging they deserve! A heartfelt moment from The Bison and the Firefly, Shodair’s new children’s book helping kids understand mental wellness through the journey of Thunder and Hope.

Stockman Bank’s $250,000 gift directly impacts mental health, allied care, and genetics access for Montana’s children in need.

This gift helps change the trajectory of children’s lives. It’s an investment in hope—and in the courage it takes for kids to face life’s storms head-on.” — Joe McClafferty, Chief Development Officer

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shodair Children’s Hospital proudly announces Stockman Bank as the Premier Leadership Sponsor of the Hope Campaign , joining the Community of Hope with a generous $250,000 contribution. This significant investment helps bridge the gap in unfunded care, ensuring Montana’s most vulnerable children receive critical mental health and genetic services, regardless of financial barriers.As Montana’s only pediatric-specific acute and residential treatment provider, Shodair prioritizes local children above all else. While the hospital could serve out-of-state patients for higher reimbursement rates, its mission remains clear: to serve Montana families first. The majority of patients are Montana Medicaid eligible or assisted, making support from partners like Stockman Bank essential to ensuring every child receives the care they need.Bridging the Gap: Why Support MattersStockman Bank’s investment will make a tangible difference across several areas of need at Shodair. Their support helps close the financial gap for children who rely on mental health and genetic services but face barriers to access. It also strengthens therapeutic Allied Care programs that promote healing through activities like art, exercise, and life-skills development. Additionally, their gift helps expand Shodair’s role as Montana’s designated Medical Genetics Program, increasing access to critical diagnostic services for families across the state.“We are truly honored to receive Stockman Bank’s contribution to help Montana kids,” said Shodair CEO Craig Aasved. "This is an extraordinary example of what community partnerships look like. Their investment in the Hope Campaign helps ensure that every family in need of mental health or genetics services receives it, regardless of their ability to pay. It is because of supporters like Stockman Bank that we are able to meet the needs of Montana's most vulnerable population, and we couldn't be more grateful."“Montana is built on strong, vibrant, healthy communities. We have long been dedicated to taking care of our neighbors across our state. This includes a commitment to our youngest Montanans, ensuring they have access to the mental health care services they need,” stated Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “We are excited to take a leadership role as the Premier Partner in the Hope Campaign.”Stockman Bank Leads the Way in Hope and HealingStockman Bank’s leadership gift is a powerful demonstration of how community support can transform lives. Their generosity not only funds essential services but inspires others to invest in Montana’s future by supporting children’s health and well-being.Steve Fawcett, Helena Market President, commented, "We are honored to collaborate with Shodair in promoting the mental wellness of Montana's youth. This initiative is crucial, and we hope that our contribution will inspire others throughout the state to support Shodair's mission."A Community Effort: How Others Can HelpThe Hope Campaign continues to grow, but support is still needed. Every donation sustains and expands mental health treatment, allied care, and genetic diagnostics for children across the state.“This gift helps change the trajectory of children’s lives. It’s an investment in hope — and in the courage it takes for kids to face life’s storms head-on. At Shodair, we are creating a community where young people learn to cope, connect, and heal. Through tools like The Bison and the Firefly, we’re showing that no one has to go through hard times alone. Stockman Bank’s leadership gift is a powerful vote of confidence in our mission and our kids,” said Joe McClafferty, Chief Development Officer at Shodair.Spreading the Message of Mental Wellness"Mental health touches all of us, and conversations about it should be easy," said Kristin Chaney, Marketing and Brand Strategist at Shodair Children's Hospital. "One way Shodair is helping spread this message is through The Bison and the Firefly, a children’s book designed to introduce mental wellness concepts to kids in a way they can understand."The story of Thunder the Bison and Hope the Firefly reinforces resilience, support, and open conversations about mental health."Hope heals, and by learning to 'thunder on,' we can all find our way through life’s storms. Because everyone faces struggles — it’s knowing how to navigate them that makes the difference," added Chaney.Healthy, resilient children grow into strong, active members of their communities. Stockman Bank’s generosity is helping to ensure that no child feels alone, and their leadership is an invitation for others to join the mission.For more information about the Hope Campaign and ways to support Shodair’s efforts, visit https://shodair.org/community-of-hope/ About Stockman BankStockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with convenient full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman remains uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more, visit www.stockmanbank.com

Brooke Glennon, 2024 Children’s Miracle Network National Champion, Shares Her Journey Overcoming a Mental Health Crisis and the Support She Found at Shodair.

