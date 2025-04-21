SmallBiz Outsource Rebrands as CedarRock Advisory Group, Signaling Expanded Strategic Financial Services

SmallBiz Outsource is excited to announce its official rebrand as the CedarRock Advisory Group

CedarRock reflects the stability, clarity, and strategic guidance we aim to deliver to our clients. As their needs have grown, so have we—beyond transactional services to a true advisory partnership.” — Evan Scharf

INWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmallBiz Outsource is excited to announce its official rebrand as the CedarRock Advisory Group , a new identity that reflects the firm’s growth and expanded focus on delivering high-impact financial advisory services . The company, founded by Evan Scharf , will continue to provide expert accounting, controller, and fractional CFO services under its new name.“This rebrand marks an important milestone in our journey,” said Evan Scharf, Founder of CedarRock Advisory Group. “CedarRock reflects the stability, clarity, and strategic guidance we aim to deliver to our clients. As their needs have grown, so have we—beyond transactional services to a true advisory partnership.”CedarRock Advisory Group remains committed to helping clients build smarter financial foundations, gain real-time insights, and drive sustainable growth. With a broader, more strategic lens, the firm empowers leaders to make informed decisions and confidently navigate their financial futures.The updated name and brand identity will be rolled out across all platforms in the coming weeks.About CedarRock Advisory GroupThe CedarRock Advisory Group offers outsourced accounting, controller, and fractional CFO services to growing organizations across industries. Led by founder Evan Scharf, the firm combines financial expertise with forward-looking strategy to help clients scale with confidence and clarity.Learn more on our new site www.cedarrockadvisory.com

