Carbotura, Inc. Launches 'Waste to Circular Manufacturing' - A Groundbreaking Leap Beyond Recycling

Waste to Circular Manufacturing Materials Side-by-Side Comparison of Waste Management to Carbotura WtCM Carbotura WtCM Facility Rendering

CARBOTURA UNVEILS WASTE TO CIRCULAR MANUFACTURING™, A REVOLUTIONARY LEAP BEYOND RECYCLING, TRANSFORMING WASTE INTO HIGH-VALUE RAW MATERIALS WITH ZERO EMISSIONS.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbotura , Inc., based in Naples, Florida, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Waste to Circular Manufacturing™ (WtCM) platform—a transformative new industrial category that goes beyond traditional waste management, landfilling, and even recycling. With this bold step, Carbotura is establishing a new global standard for turning waste into perpetual value.Rather than simply managing waste or attempting to recycle it, Carbotura’s proprietary Pregenesis™ and Regenesis™ processes deconstruct waste at the molecular level and rebuild it into high-value raw materials, completing the circular economy in a way never before achieved."We don't manage waste. We end it. Waste is now a feedstock for high-value circular manufacturing," said Allen Witters, Chairman of Carbotura. "This isn't just disruption—it's the beginning of a new industrial era. Waste has officially left the waste industry." Carbotura's model is already gaining global traction. The company has recently secured two long-term government contracts in the U.S. and abroad, each spanning 30 years and backed by guaranteed revenues and materials supply. These milestone contracts, each representing multi-billion-dollar value over their lifetimes, reflect growing institutional demand for scalable, zero-emissions infrastructure."At Carbotura, the time for incremental change is over. Waste to Circular Manufacturing isn't just a technological advancement, it's a paradigm shift," said Pelle Malmhagen, CEO of Carbotura. "Each modular facility is designed to process 400 tons of waste per day, achieving zero emissions and 100% material recovery. We are redefining waste as a renewable resource, empowering communities, and proving that circular economies aren't just possible, they're profitable, scalable, and already underway."From Trash to Transformation: A New Industrial Category 'WtCM'By converting all forms of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste into reusable elemental materials, Carbotura eliminates the need for landfills, incinerators, and complex recycling streams. Instead, recovered carbon, hydrogen, metals, and minerals are used to manufacture next-generation products—without emissions or secondary waste.Carbotura's systems are modular, AI-integrated, and locally deployable—designed to serve regional communities while eliminating logistical inefficiencies and environmental harm. Each facility acts as a self-contained "Circular Materials Manufacturing" hub capable of processing hundreds of tons of raw waste daily with zero emissions and zero waste.Closing the Circular Loop for GoodTraditional recycling systems are fragmented and economically inefficient. Carbotura removes complexity and increases value by fully closing the loop. This leap past recycling marks the emergence of an entirely new industrial vertical—merging energy, chemistry, AI, and infrastructure into a self-sustaining, circular ecosystem.A Global Vision with Local RootsFrom its headquarters in Naples, Florida, Carbotura is advancing a global rollout of Waste to Circular Manufacturing facilities with active projects underway in North America and the Middle East. Each facility is tailored to local waste streams and powered by an economic model that promotes regional participation and ownership. Each facility brings long-term economic benefits to its host region, including skilled manufacturing jobs, regional ownership models, and next-gen infrastructure."The age of landfills is over. The age of circular wealth has begun," Witters added. "We invite communities, leaders, and innovators to join us and be part of the regenerative industrial future."About Carbotura, Inc.Carbotura is a U.S.-based infrastructure company pioneering the world’s first Waste to Circular Manufacturing™ platform. Utilizing proprietary AI-driven processes, electromagnetic molecular systems, and modular design, Carbotura transforms waste into valuable materials to power the future of sustainable manufacturing.Carbotura - Redefining SustainabilityInstitutional and community leaders interested in collaboration or co-development are invited to contact Carbotura directly.

Carbotura Introduction

