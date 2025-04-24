New Book 'Everyday Innovation' is a Guide that Shows How to Expand Personal Creativity

Everyday Innovation empowers you to become an innovator. Everyday Innovation is a practical guide to expanding personal creativity.

Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. releases his book "Everyday Innovation: Enjoying the Creative Lifestyle for Fun and Fortune"

BROOKHAVEN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. is excited to announce the release of his new book Everyday Innovation: Enjoying the Creative Lifestyle for Fun and Fortune.

Research shows that creative people are healthier, wealthier, and live longer than the average person. They enjoy better sex lives, and are less likely to suffer dementia as they age. Even better, they have more fun and adventure.

Sadly, most people don't believe they are creative. They think it's a gift only a few are born with. That's not true, creativity is a skill that can be developed at any age - and this book will show you how to recover and restore your natural creative ability so that you too can get more out of life!

Everyday Innovation is for anyone who wants to expand their creativity. Everyone can learn to think more like an innovator, but this book is especially for those who believe they are NOT creative. The fact is - you were born to be a creator; it is your primary purpose for being. Individual ingenuity has moved us from cave-living to civilization. Creativity is the core of our essence and finding new and better ways of doing things is built into our DNA.

Unfortunately, many people’s natural creative tendencies were suppressed by the socialization process of growing up. The good news is this book will show you how to get it back. Unlock your inner genius, and start using creative thinking in every aspect of your life.

This book is filled with short, easy-to-read chapters that are packed with entertaining stories that illustrate clearly the concepts for thinking and living like an innovator.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.