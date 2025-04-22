Appalachian AI Energy Conference Poised to Address Surging Data Center Demand Following Four Recent AI Announcements

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appalachian AI Energy Conference, scheduled for May 21, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe, emerges as the definitive forum for energy and technology leaders amid unprecedented growth in AI data center development across the Appalachian Basin. With multiple AI data center projects – all requiring greater than 1 GW of power, the conference will provide critical insights into meeting the energy demands while leveraging the region’s resources for sustainable innovation.

Why Attend?

The Appalachian Basin is rapidly becoming a national hub for AI infrastructure, driven by its abundant natural gas reserves, low-carbon energy solutions, and strategic advantages in site selection. The rapid growth of AI data centers and attendant energy demand has attracted start ventures such as TECfusions and Homer City Redevelopment, along with Oil and Gas energy sector giants such as EQT, CNX, Range, and Williams.

Conference Highlights

• Energy Solutions for AI: Explore how the Appalachian Basin’s natural gas, coal mine methane, and emerging technologies can deliver reliable, low-carbon power to data centers requiring 35–85 GW of electricity by 2029.

• Site Development: With requirements for 1000 acre plus sites, the regions abundant brownfield sites have a new lease on life, but require massive development before they become and AI data center.

• Case Studies: Analyze recent data center projects, including one in the region consuming 2,000 MW—more than many major cities—and learn how to replicate their success

• Networking: Connect with energy providers, policymakers, and AI developers to forge partnerships that balance scalability with environmental goals

A Regional Powerhouse

With 25% of U.S. data centers already reliant on Marcellus/Utica natural gas and PJM Interconnection auctions signaling soaring energy demand, the Appalachian Basin is uniquely positioned to support AI’s infrastructure boom. The conference will address urgent questions about grid expansion, permitting, and financing while showcasing the region’s capacity to meet AI’s insatiable power needs

“Our impressive list of speakers from such companies as Siemens Energy, CNX, TECfusions, and Energy Innovation Center Institute will make the conference worthwhile for companies looking to work AI,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.

Event Details

• Date: May 21, 2025

• Time: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM EDT

• Location: Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe

• Registration: https://appaaienergy.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

