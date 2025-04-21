Panel Built Named Employer of the Year by SPADD

Panel Built Honored for Supporting Workers with Developmental Disabilities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panel Built , Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom modular structures, has been named the 2025 Employer of the Year by the Service Providers Association for Developmental Disabilities ( SPADD ), statewide network of organizations supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. This award recognizes a Georgia employer that creates meaningful employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities through inclusive hiring practices, workplace accommodations, and a culture that fosters success for all employees.Panel Built was nominated by Avita Community Partners, a local agency that connects job seekers with disabilities to employers in their communities. Through this valued partnership, the company hired Ethrell Brown, a dedicated team member whose contributions are felt across the organization.“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Michelle Murray, HR Manager at Panel Built. “We’re proud to work alongside individuals like Ethrell, and we’re grateful to Avita Community Partners for helping connect us. Inclusion is something we actively strive for, and this recognition means a lot to us.”Through its partnership with Avita, Panel Built has experienced firsthand just how impactful a single opportunity can be—for both the employee and the organization. With personalized support and job coaching, programs like Avita’s help make inclusion a reality, and Panel Built is proud to play a small part in this effort by cultivating a workplace environment where everyone can thrive.About Panel BuiltPanel Built, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of modular and prefabricated building solutions, including custom offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, security booths, and pre-assembled exterior structures. With a focus on quality, durability, and tailored design, Panel Built serves a wide range of industries, delivering efficient, high-performance space solutions to meet each client's unique needs.For more information about Panel Built, visit www.PanelBuilt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.