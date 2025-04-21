Manchester Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

April 21, 2025

Manchester, NH – On April 20, 2025, at approximately 4:35 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single dirt bike crash involving a male operator off of Goffstown Road in Manchester.

Christian Laureano, 32, of Manchester, NH, was operating a dirt bike on a dirt road when the accelerator stuck causing him to lose control of the machine and engage the brakes. Subsequently, Laureano was thrown forward over the handlebars of the bike resulting in serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Laureano was wearing a helmet and proper riding attire at the time of the crash, which likely prevented a more serious injury from occuring. It appears as though speed and equipment malfunction were the leading causes of the crash.

Fish and Game personnel along with Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene. Laureano was transported by AMR to Catholic Medical Center (CMC) in Manchester for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.