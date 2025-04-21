Border Patrol announces illegal alien previously removed in 2017 is arrested

MOBILE, AL – A Guatemalan national will be referred to immigration officials for deportation proceedings following his sentencing last week for illegally reentering the United States after previously having been deported. Francisco Hector Tecum-Xec, 32, was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in February.

US Border Patrol Agents in Mobile, AL process illegal alien

Agents were able to determine that Tecum-Xec had previously been removed from the United States in 2017. Tecum-Xec received a time-served sentence and a 1-year term of supervised release upon his future release. Upon his release, Tecum-Xec will be referred to immigration officials for deportation proceedings.

U.S. Border Patrol and other DHS components have been assisting in Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigrants, achieve the total elimination of cartels and foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

“Border Patrol agents work relentlessly with our law enforcement partners every day to protect our local communities and fulfill our border security mission,” said Border Patrol New Orleans Sector Acting Chief Adam Calderon. “If you break our nation’s immigration laws, we will find you and you will be removed from the country.”

The New Orleans Border Patrol Sector has jurisdiction over a seven-state area, encompassing 592 counties and parishes and approximately 362,310 square miles, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a portion of the Florida panhandle.

The Sector office is located in New Orleans with Stations located in New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

