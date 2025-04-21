Mosaic Infusions & Wellness Launches Ketamine Therapy Clinic in Fairfax, Virginia

Many patients already see the impact of this novel alternative to traditional depression treatments.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Infusions & Wellness , a newly opened mental health clinic in Fairfax, Virginia, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive ketamine therapy program for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant mental health conditions. Located in the heart of Northern Virginia, Mosaic provides medically supervised IV ketamine infusions tailored to support patients dealing with depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and other complex mood disorders.Ketamine therapy has gained widespread recognition in recent years for its rapid and transformative effects in individuals who have not responded to conventional treatments. Mosaic Infusions & Wellness seeks to bring this cutting-edge therapy to the Northern Virginia community in a safe, compassionate, and patient-centered environment.“We’re excited to bring this innovative mental health treatment to Fairfax,” said Adam O’Neill, owner and psychiatric provider at Mosaic Infusions & Wellness. “Ketamine therapy is one of the most promising tools we have for helping people move forward when traditional medications and therapy haven’t provided enough relief. I’ve seen firsthand how profoundly this treatment can change lives.”A New Option for Treatment-Resistant Mental Health ConditionsFor individuals who have cycled through multiple medications or types of therapy without achieving meaningful improvement, ketamine offers a new pathway to healing. Originally developed as an anesthetic, ketamine has been shown in numerous clinical studies to produce fast-acting antidepressant effects—sometimes within hours of treatment—particularly in patients suffering from major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.Mosaic Infusions & Wellness differentiates itself from other ketamine clinics in the region by combining psychiatric expertise with a personalized approach to care. Each patient undergoes a thorough evaluation and is supported by a licensed psychiatric provider throughout their treatment journey.Key Services and Patient ExperiencePatients at Mosaic can expect a highly supportive, customized experience from their first consultation to the final infusion.Services include:IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy for depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, suicidal ideation, and other psychiatric conditions.Comprehensive psychiatric screening and treatment planning performed by board-certified mental health professionals.Private, spa-like infusion suites designed for comfort and tranquility during each session.Close monitoring of patient safety, vital signs, and psychological responses before, during, and after treatment.Ongoing support and follow-up care, with options to integrate treatment with outside therapy or wellness practices.“Our focus is on clinical integrity and emotional support,” O’Neill emphasized. “We aim to create an environment where patients not only feel safe and comfortable but genuinely cared for.”A Mental Health-First Approach to Ketamine TherapyUnlike many clinics that offer ketamine for a variety of uses including chronic pain or wellness purposes, Mosaic Infusions & Wellness is firmly grounded in mental health. With a team led by psychiatric PAs and mental health specialists, the clinic places patient mental wellness at the forefront of everything it does. Treatment plans are not one-size-fits-all; instead, each protocol is adjusted based on the patient’s clinical history, goals, and response to therapy.This emphasis on psychiatric care also allows the team at Mosaic to collaborate seamlessly with patients’ therapists, primary care providers, or psychiatrists to ensure continuity and safety.Now Accepting New Patients in Fairfax, VA Mosaic Infusions & Wellness is now accepting new patients from Fairfax and the broader Northern Virginia region. Those interested in exploring ketamine infusion therapy for mental health are encouraged to schedule a free phone consultation or book an initial evaluation directly through the clinic’s website.With its commitment to science-backed treatment, compassionate care, and a mental health-first approach, Mosaic Infusions & Wellness is poised to become a trusted resource for individuals seeking real, lasting relief from the burden of depression and anxiety.About Mosaic Infusions & WellnessMosaic Infusions & Wellness is a ketamine therapy clinic based in Fairfax, VA, specializing in IV ketamine infusions for depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, suicidal ideation and related mood disorders. The clinic is led by psychiatric professionals and offers personalized care in a serene, supportive environment designed to promote healing and emotional well-being.Contact:Website: https://www.ivmosaic.com Email: office@ivmosaic.comPhone: (703) 261-4493

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.