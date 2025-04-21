Shamrock Medicine Strengthens Psychiatric Services with New Mental Health Provider Ilyssa Krane

Philadelphia-based primary care practice expands mental health services team with board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner to meet growing community needs

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a provider of integrated primary and psychiatric care services in the Greater Philadelphia area, today announced the addition of Ilyssa Krane, PMHNP-BC, to its mental health team. The expansion comes as demand for accessible psychiatric services continues to grow throughout the region.

Ilyssa Krane, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, brings substantial clinical experience to practice. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, a bachelor's degree in nursing from Holy Family University, and a master's in nursing as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Thomas Jefferson University.

"Adding Ilyssa to our team enhances our ability to provide comprehensive mental health care alongside our primary care services," said Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "Her background working in both medical-surgical and outpatient settings aligns perfectly with our integrated approach to healthcare."

Prior to joining Shamrock Medicine, Krane worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, developing expertise in diverse patient populations and treatment approaches.

Shamrock Medicine operates three offices serving patients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The main office is located in Philadelphia, with additional locations in Ambler, PA at 7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304, and Cherry Hill, NJ at 911 Kings Highway S.

The practice distinguishes itself through its integrated healthcare model that combines primary and psychiatric care under one roof. Patients can communicate with providers via a text-based platform for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills, eliminating common barriers to accessing healthcare.

"Best experience I've had in years with a primary caregiver!" said Irene T., a patient at Shamrock Medicine.

The practice accepts multiple insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances, making quality healthcare accessible to a broad patient population in Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill.

"Excellent doctor's office. Very kind and informative," noted John J., another patient of the practice.

Shamrock Medicine's approach focuses on personalized care, with providers taking time to listen to patient concerns and develop individualized treatment plans. The practice intentionally limits patient volume to ensure each person receives appropriate attention and care.

"I am pleased with Shamrock Medicine. I appreciate the 1 on 1 attention that I receive," shared Pamela R., reflecting the practice's commitment to personalized service.

For more information about Shamrock Medicine and its services, call +1 215.585.2342 or visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/contact-us/.

