leagend SOLUTIONS launches UPS Battery Management Solution for Data Centers

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2014, leagend SOLUTIONS has been specializing in researching and developing batteries technologies, battery testing technologies, battery monitoring and managing systems and solutions for more than 10 years.As the rapid development of AI technologies, the market is keeping raising demand and requirement for data center security and energy efficiency. In the data center industry, any power outage or power supply issue will cause fatal results or even disasters, so ensuring the stable power supply is the premise for a data center to operate normally. And the backup power supply, namely, the UPS battery power supply is the second heart of a data center.In order to help data center tackle the power supply challenges efficiently, leagend SOLUTIONS integrates its leading battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms to launch an advanced UPS battery management solution globally. leagend UPS battery management solution is a professional solution exclusively developed by leagend SOLUTIONS, it can guarantee the UPS batteries operate normally by monitoring and managing the key parameters of the lead-acid batteries in real-time to ensure the batteries to supply stable power continuously under the accidence of power outage. This solution integrates with the advanced technologies such as data collection, data transfer, data processing and data display, which dramatically improve and professionalize the UPS power management via digitized and graphical battery SoH (state of health).Facing with the challenges of the data center backup power, leagend UPS battery management solution can efficiently help deal with the challenges to enhance security and improve energy efficiency dramatically with its advanced features, as described by its project manager:Comprehensive Monitoring: leagend UPS battery management solution offers real-time and highly precise data monitoring for the battery key parameters such as voltage, current, internal resistance and temperature via its data collection module;Visualized Data: leagend UPS battery management solution offers an all-in-one computer and management platform to display visualized and graphical data, which helps our customers know and understand the battery SoH easily at a glance;Cloud Storage: The monitored data can be transferred to a specified cloud server via its control module to realize global deployment and data checking at any time;According to the interviews of its professional customers, leagend SOLUTIONS can offer highly tailored solutions and services to help them efficiently tackle the challenges they suffer from data center backup power supply, which has been highly accepted and praised by the market.Besides the data center, leagend SOLUTIONS is also widely adopted by other industries which have strict demand of backup power such as energy saving, renewable energy, telecom base and machine room.As the rapid development of AI technologies, cloud computing and smart IoT technologies, the market has huge demand and requirement for data security, so a reliable UPS battery management solution like leagend UPS battery management solution has become a robust guardian for the backup power system in data center.Based on the development trend of data center, all relative parties including data center manufacturers, power providers, the power management system providers should make joint efforts and cooperate closely to safeguard the data center security.

