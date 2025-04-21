Sydney to Melbourne vs Sydney to Brisbane: The True Cost of Moving House in 2025

Sydney home for sale removalist team moving furniture

With the election nearing, housing affordability is a top issue. Zoom Removals compares the real costs of moving from Sydney to Melbourne vs Brisbane in 2025.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoom Removals Releases New Research Comparing Moving Costs from Sydney to Melbourne and Brisbane Amid 2025 Federal Election Housing Debate

As the Australian federal election approaches on Saturday, 3 May 2025, and housing affordability remains a key issue for voters, a well established Sydney removalists team has released new research comparing the true costs of moving from Sydney to Melbourne versus Sydney to Brisbane. The research provides valuable insights for homeowners, buyers, and industry professionals seeking to understand the financial implications of interstate relocation in the current climate.

Zoom Removals’ analysis highlights significant differences in house sale costs, stamp duty, real estate agent commissions, and the relative value of property in each city. The findings are particularly timely as both major political parties propose different strategies to make home ownership more accessible, prompting many Australians to consider interstate moves for better value and lifestyle.

**Key Findings from Zoom Removals’ Research:**

**1. Real Estate Agent Commissions**

- Sydney (NSW): Average commission of 2.1% on property sales.

- Melbourne (VIC): Average commission of 2.2%.

- Brisbane (QLD): Average commission of 2.45% plus GST.

On a $750,000 property, this equates to approximately $15,750 in Sydney, $16,500 in Melbourne, and $18,112.50 in Brisbane.

**2. Stamp Duty Comparison**

- NSW: $29,182 on a $750,000 property.

- VIC: $40,070 on a $750,000 property.

- QLD: $20,025 on a $750,000 property.

First-home buyer concessions vary by state, with the most generous thresholds in NSW and VIC.

**3. Property Value and Proximity to CBD**

- Sydney: $750,000 secures a house 20–30km from the CBD.

- Melbourne: $750,000 secures a house 10–15km from the CBD.

- Brisbane: $750,000 secures a house 5–10km from the CBD.

**4. Additional Cost Considerations**

The research also examined ongoing living costs such as utilities, schooling, and transport. Brisbane was found to offer lower average annual electricity bills and more affordable schooling, while Melbourne provides a balance between cost and metropolitan amenities. Public transport costs and commuting distances also vary significantly, impacting the overall cost of living for new residents.

**5. Election Context**

With housing affordability a central topic in the 2025 federal election, policy changes could further impact the costs and incentives associated with interstate moves. Both major parties have announced proposals to expand first-home buyer grants and adjust stamp duty concessions, which may influence future relocation decisions.

**Quote from Zoom Removals**

“Moving interstate is a significant decision, especially in today’s evolving property market,” said Alex Carter, Spokesperson for Zoom Removals. “Our latest research aims to provide Australians with clear, up-to-date information to help them make informed choices about their next move.”

**About Zoom Removals**

Zoom Removals is a leading Australian interstate moving company, dedicated to providing transparent pricing via their interstate moving calculator and expert advice for families and individuals relocating across the country. With years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Zoom Removals helps thousands of Australians move with confidence every year.

