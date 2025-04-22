SAFR™ Launches SAFR Guard — A Game Changing AI-based Solution to Prevent Retail Crime & Improve the Shopping Experience

SAFR Guard, a turnkey shoplifter recognition solution.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFR, a global leader in AI-powered security solutions, today announced the launch of SAFRGuard, a powerful new product purpose-built for the Retail Loss Prevention and Asset Protection market. Designed to prevent shoplifting and retail crime before it happens, SAFR Guard makes shopping better and safer for both customers and employees. SAFR Guard delivers unmatched accuracy, speed, and simplicity while also respecting consumer privacy.SAFR Guard brings powerful AI-based facial matching technology to the edge—no bulky servers, no processing delays, no footprint – just real-time alerts from the moment a known security concern walks through the door. Built on SAFR’s proven AI computer vision platform, it’s a highly accurate, turnkey solution that can be rapidly deployed, scaling effortlessly from a single location to an entire national chain."SAFR Guard represents the next evolution in proactive retail loss prevention," said Charisse Jacques, President of SAFR. “Retailers are under pressure to combat organized retail crime without adding complexity to their operations. With SAFR Guard, we’re providing a smarter, faster way to secure stores, protect employees and enhance the customer experience – delivering both immediate impact and long-term value.”Developed in close collaboration with retail loss prevention (LP) & asset protection (AP) experts, SAFR Guard empowers store operators and LP/AP teams to identify repeat offenders and known threats the moment they walk in, enabling early intervention and safer store environments. It combines industry-leading facial recognition technology with instantaneous edge-processing, allowing stores to go from setup to threat detection in minutes."As someone who’s spent decades in this industry, I can confidently say SAFR Guard is unlike anything we've seen before," said Chris Ochs, Director of Product Management at SAFR. “This isn’t just a technology upgrade or another camera system—it’s a true force multiplier for LP teams. From setup to real-time alerting, it’s designed to be fast, simple, and incredibly effective. And with a workflow that virtually eliminates false positives, LP professionals can act on alerts with confidence—knowing they are authentic and actionable.”SAFR Guard also reflects SAFR’s commitment to responsible innovation. Built with privacy in mind, it includes robust data management tools and policies that protect sensitive information, comply with all relevant policies and regulations, and uphold the trust of the public. By ensuring that safety and privacy go hand in hand, SAFR is setting a new standard for responsible tech. Steered by our Guiding Principles , SAFR is committed to protecting privacy and deploying solutions that respect the dignity and equal worth of every person.Don’t miss your chance to see SAFR Guard in action. Visit SAFR at Booth #811 at the RILA Asset Protection Conference April 27-30 and discover how cutting-edge AI Computer Vision is changing the game for retail loss prevention – providing peace of mind that you are staying ahead of evolving threats.SAFR from RealNetworks is the only unified facial recognition ecosystem built for the enterprise, seamlessly integrating access control, specialized edge-analytics cameras, mobile solutions, and PACS/VMS systems. Powered by AI-driven computer vision, SAFR enhances security while prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and fairness. Designed in the USA, SAFR builds on RealNetworks' 30+ years legacy of innovation© 2025 RealNetworks and SAFR SCAN are trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

