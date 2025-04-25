Virjee Consulting, PLLC Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Virjee Consulting, a Houston accounting firm, makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 list for its rapid growth and commitment to helping small businesses save on taxes.

We’ve always been passionate about helping small business owners keep more of what they earn and grow stronger businesses. ” — Omar Virjee, CPA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virjee Consulting, PLLC, a Houston-based accounting firm for small businesses, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition reflects the firm’s dedication to helping small businesses succeed while delivering the kind of personal, tailored support business owners need to navigate their finances with confidence.

Virjee Consulting works with a wide range of small businesses—including those in real estate, medical, dental, law, construction, optometry, and more. Known for their expertise in small business taxes, they’ve built a reputation for helping clients save money through smart tax deductions and strategies specific to their industries.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said Omar Virjee, CPA, CEO & Founder of Virjee Consulting, PLLC. “We’ve always been passionate about helping small business owners keep more of what they earn and grow stronger businesses. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the hard work of our incredible team.”

Virjee Consulting specializes in helping Houston business owners simplify their financial challenges and uncover ways to save more money—whether that’s through smarter tax planning or better systems to stay organized. Their hands-on approach and deep understanding of small business finances make them a valuable partner for clients across Houston and beyond.

The full list of 2024 Inc. 5000 honorees is available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Virjee Consulting, PLLC, or to see how they can help your business, visit virjeecpa.com or contact info@virjeecpa.com.

About Virjee Consulting, LLC

Based in Houston, Texas, Virjee Consulting, PLLC is an accounting firm focused on helping small businesses succeed. They work with industries like real estate, medical, dental, law, construction, and optometry, offering personalized accounting and tax services. Known for helping small businesses save money with smart, industry-specific tax deductions, Virjee Consulting takes the stress out of finances so business owners can focus on what they do best.



