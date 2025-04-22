Self-Published Children’s Author Sells Over 5,000 Copies in Less Than 3 Years

Courtney Kelly with her self-published books, Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground Courtney Kelly reads from Celeste Saves the City during a story time event at the American Library in Karlsruhe, Germany Courtney Kelly poses with students and volunteers during AGC MA's Adopt-a-School event at Mario Umana Academy in Boston

Courtney Kelly, author of Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground, Defies the Odds by Surpassing Major Milestone

The best part is when I get to meet with kids and see their faces inquisitively light up when they realize that they are looking at a real live author whose book is in their hands.” — Courtney Kelly

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtney Kelly, founder of Courtney Kelly Books, a self-publishing company featuring STEM-based content for kids, recently crossed the threshold of selling her 5,000th book less than three years after her first release.The road to 5,000 began in May of 2022 with the debut of her children’s book, Celeste Saves the City. Based on Courtney’s life, the story brings readers on the journey of a little girl growing up in New Orleans who decides to become a civil engineer after being forced to evacuate from Hurricane Katrina and saves the city from flooding. Fast forward to 2024 and the release of the second book in the collection, Celeste Tunnels Underground, continued the momentum. In this book, Celeste is now in Dallas on a mission to solve the issue of traffic congestion and building a tunnel is determined to be the right solution for such a daunting task.“Reaching this achievement is a huge honor and testament to the people who have carried Celeste across the world,” says author Courtney Kelly. “It’s amazing to know that over 5,000 kids can read about my life and career while being introduced to civil engineering and construction management. The best part is when I get to meet with kids and see their faces inquisitively light up when they realize that they are looking at a real live author whose book is in their hands.”Through an active presence at book festivals, an intentional social media presence, and strategic partnerships with schools and organizations, Courtney has found a way to beat the odds. The story of Courtney's path from "Katrina kid" to civil engineer to self-published author was highlighted earlier this year in segments on NBC DFW's Texas Today and WFAA's Good Morning Texas . Translations of the books into the languages of French, German, and Spanish along with an availability in a variety of formats and geographies has contributed to her success.Additionally, of significant importance is the artistry of the illustrations drawn by Erin Nielson. For Erin, “illustrating Celeste Saves the City and Celeste Tunnels Underground has been an enjoyable and enriching experience. It has pushed me to learn about new concepts and see the world through a different lens—blending artistry with problem-solving and discovery in ways I hadn’t before. I’m especially inspired by Celeste’s determination to solve problems and help others, even when the journey to fix them is long and challenging. Her persistence reminds me that creativity and curiosity go hand in hand.”To discover more about Courtney Kelly Books, visit the website, www.courtneykellybooks.com About the Author: Courtney Kelly, P.E.A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Courtney is a Dallas-based commercial and heavy civil construction project director and licensed professional engineer with over 13 years of experience. Courtney holds bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering and math and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Methodist University (SMU). She also holds an MBA from Lamar University. Courtney was named an Engineering-News Record Texas and Louisiana 2023 Top Young Professional and recently became an adjunct professor at SMU.

IngramSpark 2024 Author Spotlight Featuring Courtney Kelly

