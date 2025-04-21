Touchstone Digital Solutions Highlights Customization and Gaming Design Expertise for Interactive Recognition Displays

We saw an opportunity to apply advanced interactive design principles to the way organizations honor their past and inspire their future.” — Gardner Gendron

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touchstone Digital Solutions , a provider of interactive touchscreen software , today emphasized its specialized approach combining deep customization with user interface design principles drawn from the gaming industry to create recognition displays for corporations and educational institutions.Unlike template-based solutions, Touchstone focuses on a collaborative process to develop digital recognition systems tailored to the specific identity, brand, and legacy of each client. The company works directly with clients to translate their vision into interactive experiences."Our process begins with understanding the unique story and goals of each institution," said Gardner, Co-Founder at Touchstone Digital Solutions. "We believe recognition displays should be more than just lists; they should be engaging experiences that genuinely reflect the organization's values and celebrate its community."Touchstone attributes its distinct visual quality and interactivity capabilities to its team's background, which includes combined experience in UI/UX design within the demanding video game sector.Key aspects of their service include:Bespoke Development: Solutions are built ground-up to align with client branding and specific functional needs.Collaborative Design: Clients engage directly with Touchstone's founders and design team throughout the development cycle.Integration Focus: Emphasis is placed on ensuring seamless integration with existing universities and their particular needs.Founded by two brothers with business backgrounds, Touchstone Digital Solutions aims to evolve how organizations commemorate achievements and history.The company reports positive outcomes from clients. Associate Director of Athletics at Brown University commented, "When recruits visit our facilities, they don't just see trophies—they experience the history of our program in a dynamic, interactive way. It makes an impact that a traditional display never could."

