Delivery Network Service LLC Launches Free U.S. Virtual Address Service to Simplify Global Online Shopping

GREATER MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivery Network Service LLC, a leading cloud-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is excited to announce the launch of its free virtual address service for international shoppers. This innovative offering provides customers with a U.S. or Canadian address, enabling seamless shopping from American and Canadian retailers while significantly reducing overseas shipping costs.Unlocking Access to North American RetailersMany U.S. and Canadian retailers do not offer international shipping, posing a challenge for global consumers. With Delivery Network's virtual address service, customers can now:• Shop from U.S. and Canadian retailers using a provided local address.• Consolidate multiple purchases into a single shipment, saving up to 80% on shipping costs.• Receive real-time inspection photos before items are shipped.• Benefit from potential tax-free shopping in select U.S. states like Delaware and Oregon.Streamlined Shopping ExperienceThe process is straightforward:1. Register for a free U.S. or Canadian address through Delivery Network.2. Shop online and use the provided address at checkout.3. Delivery Network receives, inspects, and photographs your items.4. Approve the items via the cloud-based client portal.5. Choose your preferred shipping carrier and receive your consolidated package.Premium Services for Enhanced ConvenienceFor customers seeking additional support, Delivery Network offers premium services, including:• Custom packaging for oversized or fragile items.• Extended storage for up to three months to facilitate consolidation.• A Personal Shopper service to assist with purchases requiring a U.S. billing address or navigating complex customs paperwork.Commitment to Customer SatisfactionDelivery Network is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, offering 24/7 support and real-time updates via SMS and email. The user-friendly client portal ensures transparency and control throughout the shopping and shipping process.About Delivery NetworkDelivery Network Service LLC is a cloud-based 3PL service specializing in virtual addresses, mail forwarding, dropshipping, and order fulfillment. With a focus on simplifying international shopping, Delivery Network empowers customers worldwide to access North American markets effortlessly.For more information or to register for your free virtual address, visit https://deliverynetwork.us/virtual-address/

