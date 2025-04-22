Automation Workz created TECH SKILL COACHING to Increase Training ROI

Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO Automation Workz

As Tariffs and economic uncertainty increase, TECH SKILL COACHING will ease AI and automation growth.

Coaching, especially in technical upskilling, increases knowledge retention and accelerates workforce productivity.” — McKinsey & Co. 2021, Building workforce skills at scale to thrive

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most secondary and post-secondary school employ instructors to impact knowledge, without ensuring learners gather skills. Workforce agencies, at all levels, are now advocating for apprenticeships, lasting 3-5 years, where learners are coached to acquire skills. Automation Workz created TECH SKILL COACHING , a structured tech certification process in which a coach supports individuals in building, strengthening, and applying technology-related competencies, in less than 12 months. It integrates technical training, workplace readiness, and individualized mentoring to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world job performance. Learners achieve productivity benefits before they graduate.Rather than bolt-on soft skills training in a stand-alone model, Automation Workz instructors provides group skill practice through digital simulations, real-world assignments and strengths-based coaching. “The cornerstone of our programming is SenseiiWyze, our app, that identifies their natural strengths then gives them the tools to visualize a prosperous future.” states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO. McKinsey & Co. highlights 70% of front-liners desire to secure a promotion and income increase but only 4% ever do. “By coaching learners to achieve their What’s In It For Me (WIIFM), we motivate their enthusiasm and increased performance.” exclaims Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz.Review the testimonial of Donavan, a tech support worker, who received a $7 dollar raise after receiving his first 3 certificates. He is extremely happy high performance. He has 4 more certificates to complete his cybersecurity ops program.Research highlights companies lose trillions of dollars within digital transformations as most employees do not have buy-in. This buy-in is, especially, critical at the front-liner level. Front-liners are entry-level workers who interact directly with customers. Research shows if they are not enthusiastic about the corporate brand, process and their career prospects, they cause a $7.97 trillion dollar lost of revenue.IBM in a 2021 report highlighted TECH SKILL COACHING drives 58% employee retention, reducing the turnover expense greatly. Linkedin learning shows TECH SKILL COACHING drives a 10X training Return on Investment. Workday highlighted in a 2021 report that tech skill coaching generates a 2.5 x promotion rate.With TECH SKILL COACHING employees become extremely enthusiastic, generating revenue and increased profitability . Let Automation Workz implement its TECH SKILL COACHING process for you and/or corporation. Schedule a meeting , today.BIOIda Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz, a workforce transformation firm that provides data-driven tech skill coaching to executive leaders and front-liners to increase productivity and profitability. Tech certification specialties are AI & Data Analytics, cybersecurity ops, network engineering, Internet of Things and tech project management.Ida has been instrumental in powering corporate digital transformations, organizational change and the training of 16,520 front-liners in emerging tech.Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, in Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute with an MBA, People Management/ Strategy. Ida Byrd-Hill is a member of Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and CEO Talent Council, Chair of West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and SHRM.Ida sees herself as the strategist bridging the gap between executives and front-liners. Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas.

