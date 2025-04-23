Optimal IdM Introduces Federated Authentication and Step-Up Authentication Through Microsoft Teams

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions.

Seamless integration with the OptimalCloud and Microsoft Teams enhances security and flexibility for organizations.

By enabling step-up authentication capabilities through Microsoft Teams, we're giving organizations a user-friendly way to enforce stronger authentication.” — Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner at Optimal IdM

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced a new feature that allows organizations to leverage Microsoft Teams for federated and step-up authentication with the OptimalCloud.

With this new capability, the OptimalCloud now supports federated and step-up authentication through Microsoft Teams. When a user attempts to access a resource that requires a higher level of assurance, they can be prompted to provide additional authentication factors directly within the Microsoft Teams interface. This allows organizations to implement granular, risk-based authentication policies without compromising user experience.

In this implementation, Microsoft Teams serves as a convenient and secure tool for users to complete their second factor of authentication, streamlining the MFA process and enhancing overall security.

"Step-up authentication is a critical component of a modern, zero-trust security framework," said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner at Optimal IdM. "By enabling this capability through Microsoft Teams, we're giving organizations a user-friendly way to enforce stronger authentication requirements for sensitive resources or high-risk transactions."

Key benefits of step-up authentication through Microsoft Teams include:

• Simplified User Experience: Users can authenticate to the OptimalCloud and connected applications using their familiar Microsoft Teams credentials.

• Granular Access Control: Step-up authentication allows organizations to enforce stricter authentication requirements for sensitive resources or high-risk transactions.

• Enhanced Security: By requiring additional authentication factors when needed, step-up authentication helps prevent unauthorized access and reduces the risk of data breaches.

• Seamless Integration: The OptimalCloud's support for step-up authentication through Microsoft Teams ensures a smooth and efficient MFA process for end-users.

To learn more about federated authentication and step-up authentication through Microsoft Teams with the OptimalCloud, please visit optimalidm.com.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s Best IAM Solutions list and received the CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.

