Ray Gifted Keys Drops 'Wrong One' and Previews New Album 'I Am Gifted'

This single represents a pivotal moment in my career. It’s an anthem for anyone who’s ever faced adversity and emerged stronger.”
— Ray Gifted Keys
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed and genre-defying singer-songwriter Ray Gifted Keys sets the stage for a powerful new era with the release of her latest single, “Wrong One.” Serving as a heartfelt preview of her upcoming album “I Am Gifted,” the track channels emotional vulnerability, raw truths, and a bold sonic identity that’s earned Ray over 20 million streams across all platforms.

Blending soulful R&B melodies with hip-hop grit and powerful lyricism, “Wrong One” dives deep into themes of betrayal, strength, and reclaiming self-worth. Directed by Alex Butler, the visually striking lyric video breathes life into the record’s message, offering fans an unforgettable audio-visual experience. “This single represents a pivotal moment in my career,” says Ray. “It’s for anyone who’s ever had to walk away from love to protect their peace.”

About Ray Gifted Keys

Born Desire’ Keys, Ray’s artistry was shaped by her musical roots—her father, Ben Keys Jr., performed alongside icons like Anita Baker and Brian McKnight. Ray’s family lineage extends to Ghana through her great uncle, Mawere Opoku, co-founder of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.

A Detroit native and unapologetically gifted creative, Ray has worked with a powerful roster including Timbaland, Sony ATV, Esquire, BeatStars, and Jazze Pha. She’s also received support and collaborations with T-Pain, Chance the Rapper, Syrai (Brandy’s daughter), Roc Nation, and Day26, while opening stages for Jacquees, YK Osiris, Chrisette Michele, Kem Kemistry, and Eric Bellinger.

Previous Projects Include:
• The Melodies in Me (2012): Featuring “Lay in My Bed” and “Bipolar Love”
• Androgynous (2015): With fan-favorite singles like “Addicted” and “First Date”
• Growth of Desire (2022): Notable tracks include “Sometimes,” “Pressure,” and “Truth”
• This My Mood (2023): Marked by major collaborations and next-level sound design

Upcoming Album: I Am Gifted

Scheduled for release later this year, “I Am Gifted” showcases Ray’s evolution as an artist and visionary. Listeners can expect a genre-fluid body of work filled with elevated storytelling, intimate truths, and masterful production. The album aims to inspire and empower, offering something real for every stage of healing.

