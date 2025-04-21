Awkwardly Yours Comedy Film Trailer Released by Award-Winning Filmmaker John Szabo

Awkwardly Yours Film Poster

“WHY MAKE SMALL TALK WHEN YOU CAN MAKE EVERYONE UNCOMFORTABLE INSTEAD”

SZABO’S AWKWARDLY YOURS IS A FRESH, HILARIOUS, ORIGINAL, COMEDIC VOICE.” — Steve Leff, Writer, Two and a Half Men and Curb Your Enthusiasm

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Szabo Films is pleased to release the trailer for Awkwardly Yours, a TV sitcom, the first episode of which will also be a standalone film, with the tagline “Why make small talk when you can make everyone uncomfortable instead?”

Awkwardly Yours Film Trailer

Szabo has had films in The Sundance Film Festival, IFC, PBS, The Berkeley Film Festival and many other venues.

“Szabo’s Awkwardly Yours is a fresh, hilarious, original comedic voice,” says

Steve Leff, Hollywood writer of seminal sitcoms Two and a Half Men and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Szabo plays an exaggerated version of himself, as he has done in many of his previous films, including Sea Monkeys, which won The Grand Festival Award for Comedy at The Berkeley Film Festival.

Szabo finds himself in different comedic situations like going on an all red meat diet to clean himself from accidentally eating a piece of kale, forming a company to create gift candles made from your own ear wax, smoking cigars profusely to get off his addiction to the nicotine patch, developing a way to manufacture planes from blackbox material because he figures the black box always survives the crash, throwing a party when a suspicious back mole is found to only be a third nipple and being caught trying to save money by replacing high end tuna with ground hotdogs in his homemade sushi at a potluck dinner.

The trailer features, John Szabo playing an exaggerated version of himself, Jill Eras, as Chloe his wife, Rob Banks as his best friend, Joanne Majoue as his sister and Jacob Majoue as his nephew. Jack Webber, DP and Lauren Westcott, assistant DP.

The trailer was shot with a limited crew, but the pilot episode, also standalone film, will be produced at a quality equal to his previous films likely with Tribeca Studios, the details of which to be released in an upcoming major announcement.

If you are interested in collaborating on this project regarding distribution please contact John Szabo.

949.910.0475

Szabo‘s Awkwardly Yours interview on The Taco Tuesday Show

IMDBPro John Szabo Filmmaker Profile.

CONTACT

Writers Guild of America West

Registration # 225507

