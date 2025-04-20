Valasys AI Score Redefines ABM with New Insightful Interpretations: Smarter Insights, Shorter Sales Cycles

Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media Valasys AI: A New B2B AI Innovation Valasys Media inducted to Inc. 5000 class of 2023

In just six months since its launch, Valasys AI Score (VAIS), developed by Valasys Media LLC, has added new insights for easy & intuitive implementation.

VAIS was built to reflect the evolution of both the buyer and the business. With the new set of insights, users can objectively make decisions, follow the right account and boost their bottom line.” — Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valasys AI Score Redefines ABM with Smarter Insights & Shorter Sales Cycles

In just six months, VAIS (Valasys AI Score) by Valasys Media has evolved into something far more powerful than when it launched. It’s no longer just a scoring tool — it’s become a complete ABM and sales intelligence platform helping B2B teams prospect smarter and move deals faster.

What’s Changed?

Traditionally, B2B prospecting relied a lot on intuition and rough qualification. VAIS changes that. It brings clarity to prospecting by combining ICP-fit scoring with real purchase intent signals, making it easier to prioritize accounts and focus on the ones most likely to convert.

Smarter Targeting: VAIS + Intent = Game Changer

At the heart of VAIS is its ability to align accounts with over 290 product subcategories. Based on what you’re selling, it scores accounts on how closely they match your ideal customer profile (ICP). But it doesn’t stop there — it layers on Bombora’s Master Surge Score to show how actively an account is researching relevant topics.

Together, these two metrics give you a real-time picture of who’s a good fit and who’s actually in the market. That’s where real ABM begins.



Core Features – Built for Real ABM Teams

1. Build Smarter ABMs (ICP + Intent)

Quickly identify, score, and segment accounts based on both fit and readiness to buy. This is ideal for sales and marketing teams who want to stop guessing and start targeting more precisely. And with topics, this feature enables users to personalize outreach as per the ABM they build.

2. Validate & Rebuild ABMs

Already have an ABM list? VAIS helps you test if it’s aligned — and if not, you can rebuild it based on live data. It’s a great way to clean up and optimize outdated account lists.

3. Generate Look-Alike Lists

Use top-performing accounts as a blueprint to expand your reach. VAIS uses AI to identify similar accounts so you can scale intelligently without diluting quality.



New Additions: Insights That Drive Action

The latest update comes with a set of insights added directly to your ABM output, designed to help you take action immediately. Here's a quick look:

Account Alignment Level: Know which accounts are a great fit (“Elite Fit”, etc.)

Market Trend Activity: Track how active an account is around key topics

Funnel Stage: See where each account is in its buying journey

Suggested Campaign Type: Get smart recommendations on whether to run MQL, HQL, CS, or Webinar campaigns

Recommended Next Action: Get tactical suggestions — from offering discounts to sending case studies

Intent Topic Trends: Spot trending topics and adjust content accordingly

These insights are simple but powerful — they take the guesswork out of what to do next.



Campaign Execution Now Built-In

With the Salesforce-integrated campaign manager, you can now run lead gen campaigns directly from VAIS. Pick your lead type and volume — and get validated, ready-to-contact leads with detailed reporting and email stats. Everything is included in your subscription, and you can even request replacements if needed.

CEO's Message:

“The buyer journey isn’t linear anymore. VAIS reflects that. It helps you understand not just who to sell to, but how and when.”

– Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO & MD, Valasys Media

Final Thoughts: VAIS is evolving fast. It’s not just helping identify accounts — it’s helping teams plan, execute, and optimize their entire ABM motion. With the latest update, VAIS is shaping up to be a go-to platform for B2B companies serious about shortening sales cycles and scaling with precision.

