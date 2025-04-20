EvolX Games Announces Ludaro: A Roguelike Deck-Building Dice Game Inspired by Classic Ludo

EvolX Games introduces Ludaro a Roguelike Deck-building dice game with a unique twist on Ludo!

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ludaro challenges players to plan their moves, manipulate dice outcomes, and harness powerful Spirit Cards in an ever-changing game environment. Players can upgrade tiles, collect mystical creatures, and build dynamic combos while navigating unpredictable challenges and formidable boss battles.Key Features:Tactical Dice Rolling: Dice rolls are driven by strategy, not just chance—players must time moves and assess risk to succeed.250+ Unique Spirit Cards: Cards introduce powerful modifiers that reshape each playthrough with new effects, bonuses, and creatures.Replayable Runs: Each game session offers different challenges, outcomes, and tactical opportunities.Pawn Special Abilities: A variety of playable characters with unique traits and powers influence gameplay style.Dynamic Board Mechanics: The game board evolves with each round, offering surprises and forcing adaptation.High-Risk, High-Reward Decisions: Choices made at every step can lead to triumph or downfall.Challenging Boss Rounds: Special encounters test the player's strategies with game-altering conditions.Players can wishlist Ludaro on Steam now and join the official Discord server to discuss strategies, share feedback, and gain early insights into development.Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3613030/Ludaro/ Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/VfgjXqDfuB Website: https://evolxgames.com About EvolX Games EvolX Games is an independent game studio based in Bengaluru, India, focused on creating original gameplay experiences that blend nostalgia with innovation. Ludaro is the studio’s debut title, crafted by a solo developer passionate about reimagining classic games for modern audiences.Media Contact:Vijay SharmaEvolX GamesEmail: amit@evolxgames.com

