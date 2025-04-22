Casa Auto Group Achieves Milestone with Debut on Automotive News' 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups List

Casa Auto Group Lowenfield brothers left to right: Luke Lowenfield (Vice President), Ronnie Lowenfield (CEO), Justin Lowenfield (President)

A Southwest success story: Casa Auto Group debuts at No. 134 on Automotive News' 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Auto Group, a family-owned and operated dealership based in El Paso, Texas, proudly announces its inaugural inclusion in Automotive News' 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list, securing the No. 134 position.

The Top 150 ranking, compiled by the Automotive News Research & Data Center, is a trusted industry benchmark — relied upon by dealer principals, general managers, brokers, manufacturers, and analysts to identify the most influential players in automotive retail. The 2025 list is based on 2024 new-vehicle retail sales and highlights trends shaping the industry, including consolidation, store count shifts, and expanding market share among the nation's top groups.

Casa Auto Group's inclusion follows a major 2023 expansion, when it acquired four new dealerships in Las Cruces, New Mexico — a strategic move that expanded the group's footprint across the Southwest. In 2024, Casa focused not on additional acquisitions but on elevating operations at its new stores — a decision that helped drive measurable growth and national recognition.

"I don't know the feeling of cutting down the nets after March Madness, but for us, it felt like we won something big, and we're really proud of what we've done, recognizing none of it is possible without the communities that we serve."

While accolades don't drive company goals, CEO Ronnie Lowenfield said the recognition served as a meaningful reflection of the hard work and heart invested by the entire team. Casa Auto Group expects to close on another strategic acquisition in the coming months, with its eyes on Colorado, Utah, and Arizona.

"This isn't just about size," Lowenfield added. "It's about consistency, care, and commitment — to our people, our partners, and our customers."

About Casa Auto Group

Casa Auto Group is a regional automotive group headquartered in El Paso, Texas, operating dealerships across Texas and New Mexico with plans for continued expansion across the Southwest. The group is known for its people-first approach, long-standing community ties, and a commitment to delivering exceptional service with a commitment to serving others, doing what's right, valuing people, stewarding responsibly, and having fun.

