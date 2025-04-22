'Elm' Showcases Digital Innovation and Partnerships at GITEX Africa 2025

Elm at Gitex Elm at Gitex25 Elm logo

At GITEX Africa 2025, “Elm” expands its global reach through strategic collaborations and unveils advanced solutions in AI, mobility, and archiving.

MARRAKESH, MOROCCO, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elm, a Saudi pioneer in digital solutions, concluded its

participation in GITEX Africa 2025—one of the continent’s most prominent technology events—held in Marrakesh from April 14 to 16. This participation marks a continuation of Elm’s global expansion efforts, reinforcing its commitment to building impactful partnerships in promising markets and showcasing its

ability to develop flexible digital solutions tailored to meet the demands of digital transformation.

The event represented a pivotal milestone in Elm’s international growth journey, during which the company signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with prominent international entities and leading Moroccan companies. These agreements aim to build a collaborative ecosystem that spans multiple markets and contributes to the advancement of

emerging digital economies. Notably, Elm signed a tripartite MoU with Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and the Digital Development Agency, focused on enhancing digital readiness and facilitating the exchange of technical and institutional expertise. Another MoU was signed

with the international group Kuba to promote integration in the fields of smart mobility and digital payments, paving the way for scalable solutions in various digital environments.

Regionally, Elm signed a cooperation agreement with Moroccan firm Algo Consulting Group, known for its strategic orientation toward Africa, in addition to a partnership with TELEPAC Technology, one of Morocco’s leading tech firms, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and expanding technical solutions across the local market.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mr. Majid bin Saad Alarifi, Official Spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing at Elm, stated:

"The momentum witnessed at GITEX Africa confirms that the digital landscape across the continent is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and Elm is committed to being an active enabler in this transformation. These high-impact partnerships

reflect the alignment of our vision with key players in the digital space, both locally and internationally. This aligns seamlessly with our 2025–2028 strategy, which focuses on smart expansion and delivering adaptable solutions that address the unique challenges of each market. This engagement further strengthens

Elm’s readiness to scale across fast-evolving digital economies and unlocks new avenues for sustainable growth built on partnerships, knowledge, and advanced technologies."

Elm’s booth drew significant attention from visitors and industry leaders, offering first-hand experience of its most advanced digital solutions. Highlights included its “Digital Archive” service, which securely converts paper-based documents into organized digital content that enhances operational efficiency and governance. The company also showcased “Nuha”, its cutting-edge linguistic AI model known for its interactive voice

and visual capabilities, emotional intelligence, and adaptability across various sectors. In addition, Elm unveiled its “Digital Stadium” project, a reimagined sports fan experience that leverages AI and IoT technologies to enhance crowd management, operational efficiency, and real-time engagement.

Elm takes pride in its strong track record of delivering

transformative digital projects, having successfully executed over 500 projects for more than 140 clients across multiple sectors. The company has developed over 80 innovative products and holds five registered patents, with an additional 27 currently in process—highlighting its continuous commitment to digital leadership and innovation.

Through its participation in GITEX Africa 2025, Elm reaffirms its commitment to deliberate expansion and to cementing its position as a trusted digital enabler across regional and global markets. The company continues to offer comprehensive, future-forward solutions that drive institutional advancement and contribute to building a smarter, more efficient digital future.

