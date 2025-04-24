Evoq Technologies Unveils Home and Clinic Retinal Diagnostics at ARVO 2025

Evoq Technologies

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoq Technologies is showcasing its next-generation diagnostic tools at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, (SLC Convention Center May 4-7) focused on solving the global shortage in eye care services by delivering accessible, patient-friendly technologies for early retinal disease detection.Introducing: Twilight™ Dark AdaptometerThe Twilight™ Dark Adaptometer, Evoq’s flagship product, enables self-administered dark adaptation testing for early signs of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Currently in investigational use, it is the first visual function test designed for both clinic and home use. Evoq expects FDA registration and clearance by October 2025.Additional Innovations at ARVO 2025:● SmartERG™ Lab – A compact, high-resolution ERG/VEP system optimized for small animal research, developed by Evoq’s sister company I-VIVO.● Dark Adaptation Pod (DAP) – A portable, 100% light-blocking 5’x5’ booth to standardize dark adaptation testing and other light-sensitive examinations.● I-VIVO Funduscope + SmartERG™ – A dual-modality platform combining fundus imaging and retinal electrophysiology for preclinical research.“Early detection and personalized intervention demands a patient-centric approach,” said Daniel Lindgren, President & Chief Innovation Officer of Evoq Technologies. “We are leveraging scalable, Diagnostics-as-a-Service (DaaS) tools that allow proactive disease monitoring—at home or in the clinic—empowering patients and expanding reach for providers.”About Evoq TechnologiesEvoq Technologies is committed to transforming retinal diagnostics through smart, scalable solutions. The company builds on a legacy of innovation from Xenotec and OcuScience, now consolidated under Evoq. Its SightGard™ platform includes Twilight™, SmartERG™, and Gleam™, enabling structural and functional monitoring of retinal health across diverse populations and care settings.Learn more at www.evoqtechnologies.com or visit Evoq at Booth #1208 during ARVO 2025.Media Contact:Marc FineCommunications Directorinfo@evoqtechnologies.com | 702-474-4725

