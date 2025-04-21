Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ Announces 2025 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year™ and AI Innovation Award™ Winners

Awards Celebrate Innovation and Achievement in Computer Vision and Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2025 winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and the AI Innovation Awards . The Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards celebrate the top building-block components that enable edge AI and vision applications, while the AI Innovation Awards recognize end products that use edge AI or vision technologies. From breakthrough medical diagnostic devices to autonomous drones, the AI Innovation Awards showcase what’s possible with edge machine perception.Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.The winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards and their reactions to their awards include:Best Edge AI Processor: Qualcomm Technologies——Snapdragon8 Elite"We are honored to receive the Best Edge AI Processor award for our Snapdragon 8 Elite. This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of edge AI technology. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is designed to deliver unparalleled performance, enabling innovative applications across various industries,” stated Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to continue driving advancements in edge AI and empowering our partners and customers to achieve new levels of efficiency and intelligence in their products."Honorable Mention in the Edge AI Processor category goes to Ambarella for their N1 Edge GenAI SoC Family product.Best Edge AI Processor IP: Quadric—Chimera QC Series GPNPU Processors“On behalf of everyone at Quadric and our customers, we are delighted to receive this recognition of our unique AI processor IP," said Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric. "AI chips don't have to be risky. While algorithms for edge AI constantly evolve, traditional NPU accelerators quickly become obsolete. Our Chimera processor solves this problem - it's easy to integrate and fully programmable, handling all operations in one unified stream. This allows us to run any AI model, future-proofing your investment even when models change. We're also investing heavily in software tools to simplify deployment and help you keep pace with AI advances. As inferencing expands across applications, the benefits of this architecture are substantial.”Honorable Mention in the Edge AI Processor IP category goes to Imagination Technologies for their Imagination DXS GPU IP product.Best Edge AI Development Platform: ENERZAi—-Optimium“The ENERZAi team is incredibly honored and thankful to the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for this prestigious recognition. Our next-generation AI inference engine, Optimium, is purpose-built to overcome the functional limitations of current inference backends, enabling deployment of edge AI models with unparalleled performance by significantly accelerating AI inference on target hardware without compromising accuracy,” said Daniel Chang, CEO and co-founder of ENERZAi. “We are expanding our coverage to providing extreme low-bit & low-memory models combined with powerful kernels to successfully run on edge devices, and we are more than happy to kick-off this journey with this amazing award. Big thanks to Edge AI and Vision Alliance—can't wait to explore what's ahead for us together!”Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: Visidon—Visidon Real-Time Video Noise Reduction“We are truly honored to receive this recognition for our video noise reduction technology. At Visidon, we've dedicated years to perfecting AI-based image and video enhancement for embedded systems, and this award is a testament to that work,” said Vaida Jasulaityte, Business Development Director at Visidon. “Our CNN-based low-light enhancement solution addresses the unique challenges of surveillance cameras, enabling clear, accurate imaging even in ultra-low-light conditions. This achievement reflects the expertise of our team, our long-standing industry partnerships, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of edge AI. Thank you for acknowledging our innovation and its impact on the future of surveillance imaging.”Best Camera or Sensor: Airy3D—-DepthIQ“On behalf of the entire Airy3D team, we are honoured to have been selected as a 2025 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year winner for our DepthIQ™ 3D sensing solution. Our patented DepthIQ technology empowers customers across many industries to reduce their system size and cost, extend autonomy through lower power consumption, and operate outdoors in challenging light conditions. We are proud to be recognized as an innovator in embedded vision, delivering both 3D and 2D capabilities in the smallest form factor ever,” said Chris Barrett, CEO of Airy3D Inc.Best Edge AI Computer or Board: MemryX—MX3 M.2 AI Accelerator Module“On behalf of everyone at MemryX, we’re honored to be selected as a winner of the 2025 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award. At MemryX, we've dedicated ourselves to delivering a production-ready edge AI solution for computer vision that combines exceptional power efficiency and performance, while enabling rapid and broad deployment—from hobbyists and entrepreneurs to multinational corporations,” said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX.The Alliance also announced the winners of the AI Innovation Awards, recognizing the innovation and achievement of end products that use edge AI or vision technologies. Nominations are open to the public and are evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts.Meta—Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Fashionable smart glasses equipped with Meta AI.Agility Robotics—Digit Humanoid Robot: The world's first commercially deployed humanoid robot.Camio—Camio Visual Agents: Using vision-language models to detect and remediate policy compliance deviations.PerPlant—PerPlant Insight Sensor: AI-based camera assistant for smarter agriculture.For more information about the AI Innovation Awards, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/awards/end-products/ About the Edge AI and Vision AllianceThe Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for AI and vision systems and applications.Product and company names mentioned in this release may be trademarked; such trademarks are used in an editorial fashion and are the property of their respective owners. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

