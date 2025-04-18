Dr. Jerry Dailey of San Antonio, TX Strengthens Community Roots with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$ Troy Warren LOCAL City Places LOGO

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every community thrives on the success of its local businesses. Dr. Jerry Dailey is investing in that success by sponsoring merchants to join LOCAL City Places—a modern platform with a deeply local focus.“We’re here to strengthen the roots, not just decorate the branches,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO. “When businesses thrive locally, the whole community grows stronger.”Exclusive Category VisibilityEach merchant on LOCAL City Places owns their category. That means more customer trust, zero internal competition, and a stronger foundation for brand growth.$CASH$BATES$: A Win-Win Loyalty ModelConsumers are rewarded for shopping locally, up to $35 per month in real cash for uploading receipts. With the 4-level referral model, shoppers become promoters, and businesses gain more loyal customers.“I believe in building from the ground up,” said Dr. Jerry Dailey. “And this platform is built to last.”Thanks to sponsors like Dr. Jerry Dailey, LOCAL City Places is helping local businesses put down deeper roots, and rise.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

