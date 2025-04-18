Dr. Jerry Dailey of San Antonio, TX Strengthens Community Roots with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$

Troy Warren

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Places LOGO

LOCAL City Places LOGO

“I believe in building from the ground up,” said Dr. Jerry Dailey. “And this platform is built to last.”

We’re here to strengthen the roots, not just decorate the branches”
— Troy Warren
CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every community thrives on the success of its local businesses. Dr. Jerry Dailey is investing in that success by sponsoring merchants to join LOCAL City Places—a modern platform with a deeply local focus.

“We’re here to strengthen the roots, not just decorate the branches,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO. “When businesses thrive locally, the whole community grows stronger.”

Exclusive Category Visibility

Each merchant on LOCAL City Places owns their category. That means more customer trust, zero internal competition, and a stronger foundation for brand growth.

$CASH$BATES$: A Win-Win Loyalty Model

Consumers are rewarded for shopping locally, up to $35 per month in real cash for uploading receipts. With the 4-level referral model, shoppers become promoters, and businesses gain more loyal customers.

“I believe in building from the ground up,” said Dr. Jerry Dailey. “And this platform is built to last.”

Thanks to sponsors like Dr. Jerry Dailey, LOCAL City Places is helping local businesses put down deeper roots, and rise.

About $CASH$BATES$

$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.

To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

Troy Warren
LOCAL City Places
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Jerry Dailey of San Antonio, TX Strengthens Community Roots with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Troy Warren
LOCAL City Places
Company/Organization
LOCAL City Places
954 E County Down Drive
Chandler, Arizona, 85249
United States
+1 480-579-6000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dr. Jerry Dailey of San Antonio, TX Strengthens Community Roots with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$
Sandy Drew of Rochester, NY Raises the Bar for Local Merchants with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$
Christina Wells Sponsors Local Merchants in Pasadena, CA Through Local City Places and $CASH$BATES$
View All Stories From This Author