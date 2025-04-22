Jonathan Cabral Joins Prescribe+ as Chief Strategy Officer to Accelerate Growth and Lead Expansion Efforts

Cabral to lead strategic growth at Prescribe+ as the company expands access solutions and prepares to launch Specialty Summit USA in 2026

Prescribe+ is redefining how we support patients, providers, and manufacturers in navigating the challenges of high-cost therapies.” — Jonathan Cabral, Chief Strategy Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prescribe+ , a fast-growing innovator in healthcare solutions focused on improving access and support for patients with high-cost specialty and rare disease therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Cabral as Chief Strategy Officer. Cabral brings more than 32 years of proven leadership and commercial expertise in the life sciences industry, including numerous successful product launches and two successful exits through acquisition.A seasoned healthcare executive, Cabral has held senior leadership roles across five start-ups and led over a dozen successful product launches in ultra-orphan, autoimmune, and specialty spaces. His deep expertise spans market access, patient services, payer engagement, and strategic commercialization. Most recently, at NS Pharma, Cabral served as U.S. Head of Market Access, Patient Services, and Advocacy where he played a pivotal role in the launch of VILTEPSO(viltolarsen) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Said Cabral, “As the Chief Strategy Officer at Prescribe+, my role is pivotal in shaping strategies that not only drive business growth but also profoundly impact patient lives. In the specialty drug market, where treatments are often complex and costly, our advocacy ensures that patients receive the care they need without undue burden.”“Jonathan’s track record of building and leading high-performing commercial teams, driving complex product launches, and forging strategic alliances makes him an invaluable addition to the Prescribe+ leadership team,” said Melissa Paige, Co-CEO of Prescribe+. “As we prepare to launch the Specialty Summit USA | Multi-Specialty Medication Access Series in 2026, Jonathan’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our impact across rare disease and multi-specialty therapeutic areas. His vision enables us to scale with purpose, precision, and patient-centered innovation.”Cabral is widely recognized for his inspirational leadership style and ability to drive results in dynamic and resource-constrained environments. His areas of expertise include innovative go-to-market strategies, deep understanding of the specialty drug ecosystem and finding pathways for accelerated growth. Earlier in his career, he led the launch of REMICADE(infliximab) in rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease, helping it become one of the most successful biologics in history.Additional highlights from Cabral’s career include:• Scaling revenue in two years as President & CEO of International Physicians Network (IPN), a physician services GPO, leading to a successful acquisition by AmerisourceBergen (Cencora).• Achieving back-to-back record sales growth as VP of Sales & Marketing at Gaumard Scientific, reversing years of stagnation through strategic sales execution and turnaround leadership.“I am honored to join Prescribe+ at this critical time in its growth trajectory,” said Cabral. “Prescribe+ is redefining how we support patients, providers, and manufacturers in navigating the challenges of high-cost therapies. I look forward to helping guide the company’s strategic direction and delivering solutions that improve outcomes and expand access.”Cabral’s appointment reflects Prescribe+’s continued investment in executive talent to power its vision of transforming specialty drug support through bold thinking, strategic execution, and a deep commitment to patients and caregivers.

