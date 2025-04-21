Osmosis Announces Special Promotion for Skincare Professionals

MD Core Four Limited Edition Bundle

Limited-Time April Offer Delivers Significant Savings on Advanced Skincare Formulations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmosis, a leader in professional skincare innovation, today unveiled a special promotion on its advanced Core Four MD collection —a lineup of professional-strength serums designed to deliver transformative results for skincare professionals and their clients.Beginning April 7 through April 30, 2025, skincare professionals can purchase four of the same Core Four MD serum (30mL) and receive 15% off plus four complimentary 5mL travel-sized versions of the same product—an exceptional value for practitioners looking to enhance their treatment capabilities and retail offerings."The Core Four MD collection represents the pinnacle of our research and development efforts," said Brandy Perez, Social Media + Public Relations Manager at Osmosis. "These professional-strength formulations are specifically designed to address our clients' most persistent skincare concerns while providing skincare professionals with powerful tools to elevate their treatment results."The Core Four MD promotion includes:- Catalyst MD – A clinically proven Vitamin C formula that supports a brighter, more even-toned complexion while improving the look of firmness. Promotional package priced at $251.60 (valued at $348) for a savings of $96.40. StemFactor MD – Powered by 3.5 trillion exosomes and over 600 growth factors to help visibly rejuvenate and reduce the signs of aging for youthful-looking skin. Promotional package priced at $248.20 (valued at $345) for a savings of $96.80.- Correct MD – A Vitamin A powerhouse that helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and uneven tone for a balanced, radiant complexion. Promotional package priced at $166.60 (valued at $231) for a savings of $64.40.- Rescue MD – Formulated with patented Trioxolane to soothe skin and visibly improve the look of redness and texture, making it a must-have for sensitive or compromised skin. Promotional package priced at $251.60 (valued at $352) for a savings of $100.40."The Core Four MD serums are essential components in any advanced skincare regimen," added Perez. "This promotion not only provides exceptional value to our professional partners but also creates opportunities for them to enhance client satisfaction through travel-sized products that can be offered as retail add-ons or gifts with purchase."Osmosis recommends that skincare professionals highlight the Core Four MD lineup as an advanced skincare regimen for clients looking to elevate their results. The complimentary 5mL travel sizes included in the promotion can be utilized as retail incentives or as convenient options for clients who travel frequently.The Core Four MD promotion is available from April 7 through April 30, 2025, while supplies last. Skincare professionals can take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting the LIMITED EDITION/SPECIALS section on the Osmosis professional website or order form.About OsmosisOsmosis delivers innovative, results-driven skincare solutions for skincare professionals and their clients. With a focus on ingredient efficacy and comprehensive skin health, Osmosis creates transformative products that address multiple skincare concerns while promoting long-term skin wellness. For more information, visit https://osmosisbeautypro.com or call 877.777.2305.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.