On Earth Day, NexTemp® to Distribute 10,000 Battery-Free Thermometers in Times Square

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexTempCelebrates Earth Day in Times Square with Battery-Free Thermometer GiveawayIn celebration of Earth Day, NexTemp, a Medical Indicators, Inc. brand, will host a special public activation in Times Square, distributing 10,000 NexTempbattery-free thermometers on Tuesday, April 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.Under the theme "The Future of Thermometry is Here", NexTempinvites the public to experience a smarter, safer, and more sustainable way to take temperature — without batteries, generating 9x less waste, and with medical-grade accuracy.“As we celebrate Earth Day, we’re proud to showcase how innovation in healthcare can also support environmental responsibility,” said Jennifer Herbst, Vice President of Marketing at Medical Indicators. “NexTempoffers battery-free, single-use thermometry that’s not only highly accurate — powered by a proprietary liquid crystal technology — but also helps reduce electronic and plastic waste in our homes and hospitals. Each thermometer weighs less than a penny, and even the packaging is recyclable, making it a smart, sustainable choice from start to finish.”The Earth Day activation will feature branded ambassadors in Times Square engaging with the public, sharing samples, and educating attendees about how NexTempis helping reimagine temperature monitoring — from hospitals to homes — through eco-conscious design.This event reinforces the brand’s commitment to both public health and the planet, as NexTempcontinues to grow in markets around the world as a trusted, sustainable solution in clinical thermometry.📍 Event Details:What: NexTempEarth Day Giveaway – 10,000 battery-free thermometersWhen: April 22, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PMWhere: Times Square, New York CityWhere to buy: Amazon (coupon 20% off: EARTHDAY)For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact jherbst@medicalindicators.com.________________________________________About Medical Indicators, Inc.Founded in 1984, Medical Indicators Inc. is a U.S.-based, privately held company and the leading manufacturer of medical-grade, single-use thermometers. Trusted by hospitals, dialysis clinics, national health systems, and blood collection centers worldwide, Medical Indicators’ products are designed to help reduce the incidence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) through safe, single-use thermometry.All of its thermometers — including NexTempGo, NexTempUltra, TraxIt, and TempaDot— are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in Trenton, New Jersey. They are non-toxic, non-hazardous, and free of natural rubber latex, ensuring the highest safety standards for both patients and users.Now, under the brand NexTemp, Medical Indicators is making its hospital-trusted technology available to consumers and families at home — delivering the same level of precision, hygiene, and sustainability that healthcare professionals rely on, now designed for everyday use.SOCIAL MEDIA//Instagram @nextempusaCORPORATE HEADQUARTERS//16 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial DriveTrenton, NJ 08619USACORE PRODUCTS//● NexTempGo is the next generation of hygienic, single-use, eco-friendly thermometers for consumers and healthcare institutions. It slips under your tongue and delivers an accurate temperature reading in 10 seconds. NexTemp Go fits seamlessly into any first aid kit or bag, with packaging as convenient as a bandage, making it perfect for home or on-the-go use. Cost: $14.99 (12) or $24.00 (24)● TraxItis a continuous monitoring thermometer designed to track a child’s temperature for up to 48 hours. TraxIt meets the needs of young patients and is the perfect resource for parents, pediatricians, and caregivers who need to monitor a child’s health. Cost: $16.99 (12)● NexTempULTRA it’s a best-seller online, precise to ±0.2°F / ±0.1°C, can be used oral or axillary, designed to deliver exceptional accuracy and infection control in both clinical and home settings. Used in hospitals and health systems around the world, NexTemp Ultra provides a fast, reliable temperature reading in 60 seconds, without batteries or electronics. Cost: $8.99 (12) or $15.99 (24)

