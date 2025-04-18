Remote Jobs Central Launches to Connect Global Talent with Verified Remote Opportunities

A trusted platform connecting global talent with 100% vetted remote jobs—no scams, no ghost listings, just real work-from-anywhere opportunities.

GA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Jobs Central (https://remotejobscentral.com), a global remote job board dedicated to 100% remote jobs, has officially launched, offering job seekers and employers a trusted platform for finding and posting legitimate 100% remote positions.

As the demand for flexible work continues to rise, Remote Jobs Central addresses the need for a curated, scam-free space where professionals worldwide can discover remote roles which are actually 100% remote & will let them work from anywhere.

The platform stands out by rigorously vetting every job listing, ensuring authenticity and eliminating ghost jobs, fraudulent postings (For example: see the “**Want more proof**?” section on the hero section of the homepage). Job seekers benefit from selecting their preferred jobs by matching roles by skills, while employers gain access to a diverse, global talent pool.

“Remote work isn’t the future, it’s the NOW.” said Vijay Sairam, Founder & Educator at Remote Jobs Central. Keyword data (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eFM3i-af_YRqrZlKYBHfg1lCRZguGw6C?usp=sharing) showing more than 1,520,330 remote job seekers (out of which 1,000,000 of the from US) are looking for remote jobs each month and an internal survey among remote job seekers across many countries across the world reveals a staggering 73.1% of them are ACTIVELY LOOKING for remote jobs, highlighting the growing demand for remote jobs worldwide, implying remote jobs as the future of work. Remote Jobs Central aims to become the go-to destination for remote career opportunities and recruitment worldwide.

About Remote Jobs Central:

Awesome talents are available everywhere, but opportunities are not. At Remote Jobs Central, as a mission-driven startup, we wanted to challenge this status quo and democratize remote jobs, as we strongly believe remote working is a great equalizer.

We are committed to supporting talented individuals worldwide, valuing everyone's potential regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, location, orientation, family structure, socioeconomic, disability, or status.

