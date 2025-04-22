FlareCare Empowers Smarter Gut Health Tracking With AI

All-In-One Gut Health App Log Bowel Movements and Symptoms Generate Reports using Al Insights

AI Helping People with IBD, IBS, Crohn’s, Colitis, GERD, and Food Intolerances

With FlareCare, we wanted to create a tool that simplifies gut health tracking and helps individuals feel more in control of their digestive well-being.” — Joshua Riggs, founder of FlareCare

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlareCare , the innovative mobile app designed to help individuals take control of their gut health, is now officially available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store . As the first app to leverage AI in gut health tracking, FlareCare offers a seamless, intuitive way for users to track symptoms, monitor triggers, and gain valuable insights into their digestive well-being.Gut health plays a crucial role in overall wellness, affecting digestion, immunity, and even mental health. FlareCare simplifies the process of tracking digestive patterns by providing an easy-to-use digital log that records stool type, urgency, bloating, abdominal pain, food sensitivities, stress levels, and custom symptoms—all within seconds.As one user shared, “This is such a great app for being able to track possible food triggers, bathroom trips, symptoms such as pain and bleeding, and so much more.” The app also features medication reminders, food tracking, and doctor report generation to help users and their healthcare providers better manage gut-related conditions. Another user noted, “The tracking features are unmatched. It will be extremely useful when talking with my doctor regarding trends. This is a must-have if you live with IBD!”FlareCare offers a powerful suite of tools designed to simplify gut health management. Users can log symptoms like bowel movements, urgency, bloating, pain, and fatigue, while AI-driven insights help detect patterns over time. The app features a customizable food log and trigger tracker to identify sensitivities, along with a built-in nutrition counter that uses AI to analyze meals. Water intake tracking and personalized medication or supplement reminders help users stay consistent with daily health habits. FlareCare’s AI also powers a smart meal coach, suggesting gut-friendly meals based on individual trends. Users can generate doctor-ready health summaries in seconds and view lists of problem and safe foods based on their data. With baseline tracking to monitor symptom fluctuations and upcoming dietitian booking features, FlareCare is redefining what it means to stay proactive about gut health.“With FlareCare, we wanted to create a tool that simplifies gut health tracking and helps individuals feel more in control of their digestive well-being,” said Joshua Riggs, founder of FlareCare. “Our AI-powered insights provide users with valuable data trends, helping them recognize triggers and patterns they may not have noticed otherwise.”Riggs’ inspiration for FlareCare came from his own battle with inflammatory bowel disease. Diagnosed with left-sided colitis that progressed to severe pancolitis, he endured years of pain, hospital stays, and uncertainty. “Each day was a new battle—not just with symptoms, but with the fear and unpredictability of IBD,” he shared. After finally achieving remission, he committed to building a solution for others facing the same fight.“As a father to my two-year-old son, I knew I had to do something meaningful. He is my ‘why’—he reminds me daily of the importance of health, presence, and living life fully. That’s why FlareCare exists—to make sure others don’t have to face this journey alone.”FlareCare is now available for free download with optional premium features. Users can find it on the Apple App Store by searching for "FlareCare: AI Poop Tracker" and on Google Play by searching for "FlareCare: AI Health Tracker."For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact: Joshua Riggsjosh@flarecare.ioflarecare.ioAbout FlareCare:FlareCare is a leading health-tech company dedicated to improving gut health through innovative technology and patient-centered design. By combining AI-driven analytics with an intuitive tracking experience, FlareCare helps users better understand their digestive health and make informed lifestyle choices.

Manage IBD Easily with FlareCare – App Overview & Features

Legal Disclaimer:

