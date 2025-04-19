leagend Has Been a Top Manufacturer of Automotive Accessories for Over 20 Years

leagend leagend battery tester BA4000 leagend battery monitor BMS100 leagend battery charger BC531 leagend battery tester BA670

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2005, leagend has a history of over 20 years. Since its establishment, it has been insisting in and focusing on the independent development of battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithm.In leagend’s development history, its R&D investment ratio has been up to 40% and its ratio of technician and engineer staff has been up to 50%. This technology-oriented company is also robust in the innovation fields, it has over 60 copyrights, over 60 invention and relative patents, and over 20 certificates.After the development of over 20 years, leagend has launched 6 product lines and 20 technology solutions to the global market, and has been a top manufacturer for about 20 years thanks to its leading technologies and algorithm in the battery testing, battery monitoring, battery charging and OBD II diagnostic tool areas.In the battery testing area, leagend has its own unshakeable market position thanks to its battery testers which are the highest precision battery testers in the industry. Even though its competitors have always been making it hard to shake its No.1 market place for years, but no one can take a chance.In the battery monitoring area, the market is always taking the power consumption as the second core standard besides the precision, so leagend’s competitors have been trying to beat it with their battery monitors after they realized that they cannot surpass it with their battery testers. But unfortunately, they still have no chance at all, because leagend’s battery monitors such as leagend BMS100 and leagend BM7, have been the top battery monitors with the lowest power consumption in the industry, besides their highest precision.As a technology-oriented and development-oriented high-tech company, leagend cannot be stopped by any counterpart for its robust and solid technology and development power. Innovation is its only development guide, so this high-tech company extends to 8-step battery chargers after its unshakeable positions in the battery tester and battery monitor markets. leagend’s 8-step battery chargers play an important role and has earned top place in the battery charging market because of their advanced intelligent 8-step charging modes and charging algorithm.Such kind of innovation is always in leagend’s gene and innovation is always keeping a high-tech company rocking forward. So, leagend integrates its leading and top battery testing and monitoring technologies with OBD II diagnostic technologies to launch advanced OBD II scanners such as leagend T31 and 2-in-1 OBD II scanner with battery testers such as leagend BA670 to the OBD diagnostic tool market. After years of development, this tech geek company has earned an important and unreplaceable role in the global OBD diagnostic tool market because of its advanced diagnostic technologies and solid qualities.Being a top manufacturer is a hard way to go for a technology company. Independent development, technology innovation, product innovation and leading technologies are all the essential factors to form a top manufacturer, but leagend had made it about 20 years ago and has still been standing on the top because of its leading technologies and algorithms.

