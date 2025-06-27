Confidence, Clarity, and Capital: Entrepreneurs Find Their Voice in 'The Total Package' Business Accelerator

Attendees at "Total Package"

I’ve seen too many entrepreneurs with brilliance—but no blueprint” — Lola Pyne, Creator and Marketing Strategist

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On two summer Fridays in June, a group of small business owners—each with a dream, a logo, and a story—logged on from laptops and gathered in person at the Laurel Municipal Center. They came to grow, to be challenged, and to finally figure out how to connect all the pieces of their brand. What they found was more than a training. It was a transformation.

The Total Package was a two-part hybrid accelerator—part classroom, part confidence boost—designed to help entrepreneurs polish their public presence, protect their ideas, and pitch their businesses like pros. Created by branding strategist Lola Pyne, and guided by a team of expert instructors, the experience blended marketing strategy, media training, legal clarity, and personal style into something that felt rare: focused, affirming, and built with the

small business owner in mind.

“I’ve seen too many entrepreneurs with brilliance—but no blueprint,” said Pyne, who developed The Total Package through her firm, Pyne Creative. “This program was about bridging that gap—giving them tools to lead with clarity and to make their brands show up boldly in a way that connects for success.”

The program welcomed business owners from across Prince George’s County and was offered completely free of charge, thanks to the support of FSC First and the City of Laurel. The hybrid structure made it easier for founders to balance business responsibilities while still

being fully present for their growth.

Guiding the cohort were five professionals committed to helping small business owners not just survive, but thrive:

● Lola Pyne, marketing strategist and exhibit designer, helped participants find the heart

of their brand and make it shine.

● Alegra Hall, seasoned media producer and founder of My Media Buzz, led sessions on

how to tell a compelling story, pitch to press, and prepare for the spotlight.

● Adrianne Munroe, a style coach, guided participants in embracing their personal

presence with confidence and authenticity.

● C. Nicole Gaither, trademark and copyright attorney, brought clarity and accessibility to

brand protection and intellectual property.

● Tisa J.D. Clark, CEO of J.D. Clark Professional Services and Chair Emeritus of the

Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce, offered invaluable insight into business

infrastructure and sustainable growth.

Across two sessions, the room was filled with shared ideas, quiet breakthroughs, and brave pitches. Business owners stood up and declared not just what they do—but why they do it, and who they do it for.

Among them:

● Adeniyi Salako – TAICE Global Concept LLC

● Dave Grogan – Sacred Safety Consultants LLC

● Dr. Paula Anderson – PACE Consulting

● Emmalyne Head – Southern Belle Cleaners DMV

● FolaSade Pyne – The Black Girl’s Journal

● Joanne Oport – Africans for Mental Health

● Kadin Ferguson – GTI Home Improvement Inc..

● LaTaunya Howard – Howard Corporate Centre, LLC

● Lateefat Shinaba – Diaspoglow

● Marcela Vermeesch – Krafty Kre8tions LLC

“There’s something powerful about being seen and supported,” said Alegra Hall, founder of My Media Buzz. “But we didn’t just talk about visibility—we showed them how to own their narrative, how to speak from a place of authority, and how to position themselves for real opportunity. These entrepreneurs left with more than a story—they left with strategy.”

“Style is strategy—it’s not about vanity, it’s about vision,” said Adrianne Munroe. “When entrepreneurs learn to align how they show up with who they are and what they offer, the world takes notice. And that’s exactly what happened in this room.”

As the program wrapped up, participants not only had stronger brands—they had a deeper sense of themselves as leaders. They were no longer waiting for permission. They had the plan. They had the presence. They had the total package.

Behind the scenes, it was the collaborative efforts of Monta Burrough, Director of Economic and Community Development, and Brooke Quillen, Community Development Coordinator, that helped bring The Total Package to life—ensuring that business owners had access to expert guidance and meaningful mentorship.

The program is now available for municipalities, agencies, and organizations interested in sponsoring The Total Package for small business owners in their communities. To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit: www.pynecreative.com/thetotalpackage

