Author Releases Fantasy Novel Inspired by Granddaughter With Rare Disorder

An adventurous middle-grade fantasy about a girl with a rare disorder who discovers a power she never knew she had.

That is simply unacceptable, especially when so many of those children are the true heroes.” — T. L. McCoy

When T. L. McCoy 's granddaughter was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome , a rare life-threatening seizure disorder, McCoy never imagined the child's courage would inspire her to write an award-winning middle grade fantasy novel. But witnessing Delilah's battle with a condition known for frequent, severe seizures and developmental challenges sparked something in the Central Florida grandmother: a determination to create a heroine that children like her granddaughter could see themselves in.Research from the Cooperative Children's Book Center shows that only 3.4% of children's books feature characters with disabilities, despite the World Health Organization reporting that approximately 16% of the global population lives with a disability.Yet characters with disabilities remain underrepresented in children's literature—a gap McCoy hopes to help close. "That is simply unacceptable, especially when so many of those children are the true heroes," McCoy explains.Delilah Versus the Ghastly Grim follows a twelve-year-old girl who, after a life-threatening seizure, finds herself in a strange new world. There, she must uncover her hidden powers and confront a formidable enemy, all while searching for a way home.Written to entertain young readers while encouraging deeper empathy, the story is both a thrilling adventure and a message of hope.McCoy, a former teacher, nurse, school director, and U.S. military veteran, says her mission is to "help children who rarely see themselves in books feel strong, worthy, and capable of greatness."Ironically, McCoy worked as a director at No Limit Academy, a school for children with severe disabilities, before her granddaughter was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome. Before writing Delilah Versus the Ghastly Grim, McCoy also had a dream about a boat called The Nord and gave Delilah's mode of transportation the same name in the story. Later, the author learned that there is an organization called The Nord, related to disabilities, solidifying her belief that she was fated for this mission.Delilah Versus the Ghastly Grim will be available on May 27, 2025, on Amazon and at select retailers. T. L. McCoy is also available for interviews, school visits, and community events to promote literacy, inclusion, and awareness of rare childhood disorders like Dravet Syndrome.

