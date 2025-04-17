Submit Release
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was -3.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% total return for both the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -3.9%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)
 
  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund  (NAV) 6.8 % 9.4 % 18.7 % 13.0 %
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 11.4 % 10.8 % 19.6 % 13.4 %
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 6.4 % 8.1 % 17.6 % 11.2 %
S&P 500 8.3 % 9.1 % 18.6 % 12.5 %


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

  3/31/2025 3/31/2024
Net assets $2,529,977,563 $2,829,484,494
Shares outstanding   118,862,758   124,051,688
Net asset value per share $21.28 $22.81


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/25)
 
  % of Net Assets
Apple Inc. 7.4 %
Microsoft Corporation 6.5 %
NVIDIA Corporation 5.7 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 4.3 %
Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.3 %
Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.9 %
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 2.3 %
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.2 %
Visa Inc. Class A 1.9 %
Broadcom Inc. 1.8 %
Total 38.3 %
     
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund    


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)
 
  % of Net Assets
Information Technology 29.5 %
Financials 14.3 %
Health Care 11.3 %
Consumer Discretionary 10.7 %
Communication Services 9.1 %
Industrials 7.7 %
Consumer Staples 6.4 %
Energy 3.9 %
Utilities 2.4 %
Real Estate 2.2 %
Materials 1.8 %


About Adams Funds 

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479


