Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was -3.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% total return for both the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -3.9%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 6.8 % 9.4 % 18.7 % 13.0 % Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 11.4 % 10.8 % 19.6 % 13.4 % Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 6.4 % 8.1 % 17.6 % 11.2 % S&P 500 8.3 % 9.1 % 18.6 % 12.5 %





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2025 3/31/2024 Net assets $2,529,977,563 $2,829,484,494 Shares outstanding 118,862,758 124,051,688 Net asset value per share $21.28 $22.81





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/25) % of Net Assets Apple Inc. 7.4 % Microsoft Corporation 6.5 % NVIDIA Corporation 5.7 % Amazon.com, Inc. 4.3 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.3 % Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.9 % JP Morgan Chase & Co. 2.3 % Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.2 % Visa Inc. Class A 1.9 % Broadcom Inc. 1.8 % Total 38.3 % * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund





SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025) % of Net Assets Information Technology 29.5 % Financials 14.3 % Health Care 11.3 % Consumer Discretionary 10.7 % Communication Services 9.1 % Industrials 7.7 % Consumer Staples 6.4 % Energy 3.9 % Utilities 2.4 % Real Estate 2.2 % Materials 1.8 %





About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

