The AC Hotel Pasadena, designed by AXIS Architecture + Design, officially opens

The new-build hotel project expands AXIS’ already extensive Los Angeles hospitality design portfolio.

Our accomplishing this project is a testament to the determination of our clients at The Welcome Group, as well as the collective efforts of the team.” — Cory Creath, AXIS Founding Principal Architect

AXIS Architecture + Design, the noted and award-winning West Coast hospitality design, hotel renovation, multi-family residential design, and affordable housing architectural design firm, is pleased to celebrate the grand opening of their latest new-build hospitality design project: the AC Hotel Pasadena. Serving as Architect of Record on the project in coordination with design architects WATG, the AC Hotel Pasadena represents AXIS' sixth completed AC Hotel project, and marks the latest addition to AXIS' extensive ground-up hotel design portfolio. A development on behalf of Welcome Group Inc., AXIS was commissioned to design the first branded hotel to operate in Pasadena's iconic Playhouse Village arts district. Meeting the challenge, AXIS delivered a design that balances the neighborhood's historical and artsy surroundings with AC Hotels' modern and contemporary brand aesthetic. A ground-up construction rising from a former parking lot, the six-story AC Hotel Pasadena delivers 194 rooms across 110,000 sf of hospitality, dining, and retail space, and introduces a new select service destination that ambitiously positions itself amongst Pasadena’s finest upscale hotels.Viewed from the street, AXIS’ contemporary and European-inspired design program is immediately appreciated. Extending from the sidewalk to the roofline, the hotel is elegantly framed by balconies and outdoor entertaining spaces on each of the building’s vertices – a design feature that not only defines the extent of the hotel along the streetscape, but one that also starts to hint at the easy-living French Riviera inspiration behind AXIS’ design. Along the roofline, gradually angled parapets create forced perspective and emphasized scale to the façade, while a fenestration program featuring massive multi-story windows along the top floor add to the effect. Maximizing the hotel’s interface with the bustling sidewalk, AXIS’ site plan ingeniously tucks the driveway and entrance behind the building, both maximizing the lot’s functional space while at the same time creating a sheltered arrival experience for hotel guests. Polishing the exterior design, dynamic Trespa paneling set above old-world brick cladding perfectly blends contemporary aesthetics with local Southern Californian ambiance.More than simply creating the newest select service hotel in downtown Pasadena, AXIS’ design of the AC Hotel Pasadena also creates a new commercial and entertainment destination in the city. Along the hotel’s streetfront, AXIS included over 5,000 sf of leasable retail space to the site plan, effectively creating opportunities for the addition of new commercial anchors along the block. Serving the neighborhood’s burgeoning dining scene, the hotel includes two distinct bar experiences, including a lobby-level bar extending out to an al fresco patio with architectural landscaping, and a destination rooftop restaurant and terrace purposefully designed and oriented by AXIS to maximize guests’ views of the San Gabriel Mountains.Within the interior spaces, AXIS worked closely with Denver-based hospitality interior design experts Wild Muse to execute The Welcome Group’s vision. Featuring a design that is elegantly modern and in harmony with AC Hotels’ contemporary European aesthetic, AXIS’ design of the lobby creates an austere, open, and bright space. On the ground floor, streetfront windows appear to recede into infinity framed within recessed alcoves in the ceiling, while at the destination rooftop bar, convertible glass walls accordion out of sight to create a food and beverage venue where interior and exterior spaces seamlessly meld.“Given the challenges in the current market, we understand that it is a difficult and almost monumental achievement to take a project from inception all the way to completion,” notes AXIS Founding Principal Architect Cory Creath. “Our accomplishing that is a testament to the determination of our clients at The Welcome Group, as well as the collective efforts of the team.” The AXIS team was led by the firm’s Los Angeles office’s Founding Principal Architect Gene Fong, with Kevin Sund serving as the principal in charge. AXIS Senior Associate Stephanie Park served as project manager, with Associate Jacob Lick serving as job captain.AXIS thanks R.D. Olson for their construction and general contracting expertise on the project. AXIS also thanks Saiful Bouquet for their engineering capabilities.Visit AXIS Architecture + Design’s online hospitality portfolio for additional imagery of the AC Hotel Pasadena, and for an expanded description of AXIS’ design program for the property: https://axisarchitecture.com/our-projects/ac-hotels-pasadena-california/ About AXIS Architecture + DesignFounded in 2001, AXIS Architecture + Design ( www.axisarchitecture.com ) is an award-winning full-service international architecture and design firm with studios in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle, and satellite offices in Las Vegas, Boston, and Hawaii. Although an all-industry firm, AXIS Architecture + Design offers particular expertise in hospitality design, hotel architecture, hospitality facility renovations, multi-family residential architectural design, and affordable housing community design.

