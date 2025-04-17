Why Europe Needs to Be Your Next Export Destination

Exploring Business Opportunities in Spain, Portugal, and Amsterdam

As global markets continue to evolve, businesses in West Virginia are increasingly seeking to expand their reach beyond U.S. borders. If international growth is part of your strategy, Europe—specifically Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands—should be at the top of your list. And with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) heading to these countries in June 2025, there’s no better time to start planning your expansion.

✈️ Why Europe, Why Now?

Europe is more than a cultural treasure. It’s a dynamic economic region offering:

A combined GDP of over $16 trillion

Access to more than 450 million consumers

Strategic trade agreements with the U.S.

A strong appetite for U.S.-made goods, especially in sectors like advanced manufacturing, tech, life sciences, aerospace, and specialty food & beverage

📍 Spotlight on Key Markets

🇪🇸 Spain: A Gateway to Southern Europe and Latin America

Spain is the 4th largest economy in the Eurozone and consistently ranks in the top 15 global economies. With over 47 million consumers, modern infrastructure, and historical trade ties with Latin America, it’s a strong base for expanding into broader international markets.

Beyond that, Spain is:

A leading market for U.S. exports , especially in aerospace, medical devices, and ICT

, especially in Home to 14 Free Trade Zones , easing customs processes

, easing customs processes A top recipient of EU green investment funds , boosting demand in the clean tech sector

, boosting demand in the clean tech sector Strong in R&D with government incentives for foreign investors in innovation

Top Opportunities:

Renewable energy & environmental tech (solar, wind, water reuse)

Advanced manufacturing & industrial equipment

Health and wellness products (nutraceuticals, medical devices)

Smart cities & infrastructure modernization projects

💡 Fun Fact: Spain has over 3,000 miles of high-speed rail and some of the busiest seaports in Europe, making distribution efficient and cost-effective.

🇵🇹 Portugal: A Rising Star in Innovation

Portugal offers a pro-business climate, government-backed incentives for foreign investors, and a strategic location with easy access to Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The country has made major strides in digital transformation and green technology, while maintaining one of the lowest operational costs in Western Europe.

Portugal is:

Ranked #1 in English proficiency in Southern Europe

A global hotspot for tech and startup ecosystems (Lisbon Web Summit is a major tech event)

(Lisbon Web Summit is a major tech event) Highly integrated into EU supply chains, particularly in automotive and aerospace

Offering generous R&D tax credits and startup grants

Top Opportunities:

IT services & software (cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise solutions)

Aerospace components & maintenance services

Sustainable construction & green building tech

Marine technology & ocean-based industries (Portugal has the largest EEZ in the EU)

🔍 Did you know? Portugal was ranked among the top 5 most business-friendly countries in Southern Europe (World Bank Ease of Doing Business report).

🇳🇱 Amsterdam: Europe’s Logistics & Trade Hub

The Netherlands boasts one of the world’s most open economies and is consistently ranked among the top five most competitive economies globally. Amsterdam is the commercial heart of the country, and the region offers seamless access to 95% of Europe’s major markets within 24 hours.

Why the Netherlands?

English is widely spoken in business and government

Offers excellent support for foreign investors and exporters

A leader in circular economy practices and green logistics

Headquarters of numerous multinationals (including many U.S. firms)

Top Opportunities:

Logistics and distribution (warehousing, last-mile delivery, e-commerce infrastructure)

Life sciences & biotechnology (clinical trials, medical devices, pharma R&D)

Agri-food innovation and smart farming technology

Fintech, digital health, and AI-driven platforms

🚢 Did you know? The Port of Rotterdam (near Amsterdam) is the largest in Europe, and Schiphol Airport is one of the continent’s busiest air cargo hubs.

📊 European Trade at a Glance

Here’s a quick snapshot of Europe’s potential for West Virginia exporters:

Country Population 2023 GDP (USD) WV Export Opportunity Sectors Spain 47 million $1.6 trillion Manufacturing, Clean Tech, Health Portugal 10 million $289 billion Tech, Aerospace, Green Energy Netherlands 17 million $1.1 trillion Digital Security, AgTech, Logistics

🤝 Join the WVDED Trade Mission – June 9-13, 2025

This mission is designed to connect West Virginia companies with:

Pre-qualified business leaders

In-country support from the U.S. Commercial Service

B2B matchmaking and networking events

Market briefings and site visits

📢 Limited spots available! If your company is looking to grow internationally, now is the time to leverage our support and experience Europe firsthand.

✅ Next Steps

Ready to take your business global?

Here’s how to prepare:

Contact the WV Export Promotion Program – We’ll assess your export readiness and help with market selection. Register early for the 2025 Europe Trade Mission. Utilize resources like grant programs (STEP), export counseling, and market research tools.

🚀 Let’s Go Global, Together

The world is open for business—and West Virginia is ready to lead. Whether you’re exploring exports for the first time or expanding your global footprint, Europe offers the connections, confidence, and customers you need.

Let's make Europe your next business destination!