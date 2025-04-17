Secretary of State Tre Hargett Honors Williamson County’s George Dagermangy and Sophia Dubosarskiy as Civics Essay Contest Winners

April 15, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently honored Williamson County’s George Dagermangy and Sophia Dubosarskiy as winners of the statewide 2025 Civics Essay Contest.

This year’s contest was open to all Tennessee public, charter, private school, or home school association students in grades K -12. Each school selected up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest, with this year’s theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

Dagermangy, who resides in Williamson County and attends St. Henry School, placed first in the K-2nd Grade category. Dubosarskiy, a student at Sunset Middle School, placed third in the 6-8th Grade category.

“Congratulations to these young Tennesseans for their winning essays,” said Secretary Hargett. “Through their essays, George and Sophia demonstrated the importance of using trusted sources in order to make informed decisions. These students clearly show that Tennessee’s future is bright.”

Dagermangy and Dubosarskiy recently visited the State Capitol to receive their awards. For their winning essays, they also earned TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarships. Statewide, 4,356 students participated in this year’s Civics Essay Contest, which is designed to prepare students to become engaged and informed citizens.

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

