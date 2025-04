Secretary of State Tre Hargett Honors Knox County’s Jasmine Smith as Civics Essay Contest Winner

April 15, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently honored Knox County’s Jasmine Smith as a 2025 Civics Essay Contest winner.

The contest was open to all Tennessee public, charter, private school, or home school association students in grades K -12. Each school selected up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest, with this year’s theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”

Smith, a two-time winner who attends Knoxville Montessori School, placed second in the 9-12th Grade category.

“Congratulations to Jasmine Smith for her winning essay,” said Secretary Hargett. “Through her essay, Jasmine demonstrated the importance of using trusted sources in order to make informed decisions. Jasmine clearly shows that Tennessee’s future is bright.”

Smith recently visited the State Capitol to receive her award. For her winning essay, Smith earned a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship. Statewide, 4,356 students participated in this year’s Civics Essay Contest, which is designed to prepare students to become engaged and informed citizens.

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

