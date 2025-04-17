Submit Release
Secretary of State Tre Hargett Honors Shelby County Students as Civics Essay Contest Winners

April 15, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently honored Shelby County students Walker Andrews, Naomi Blair, and Kei Siglin as winners of the statewide 2025 Civics Essay Contest. 

This year’s contest was open to all Tennessee public, charter, private school, or home school association students in grades K -12. Each school selected up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest, with this year’s theme: “Why Trusted Sources Matter.”  

Andrews, who attends Dogwood Elementary School, and Siglin, a student at Idlewild Elementary School, placed first and third in the 3-5th Grade category. Blair, representing Tipton-Rosemark Academy, earned second place in the 6-8th Grade category.    

“Congratulations to these young Tennesseans for their winning essays,” said Secretary Hargett. “Through their essays, Walker, Naomi, and Kei demonstrated the importance of using trusted sources in order to make informed decisions. These students clearly show that Tennessee’s future is bright.”  

Andrews, Blair, and Siglin recently visited the State Capitol to receive their awards. For their winning essays, they also earned TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarships. Statewide, 4,356 students participated in this year’s Civics Essay Contest, which is designed to prepare students to become engaged and informed citizens. 

For more information about civic engagement and education efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics

