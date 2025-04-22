Coplin Health Systems Deploys 19Labs’ Advanced Telemedicine Kits in School Health Centers Across West Virginia

Deployment is one of the state’s first Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to go live, supported by a statewide grant with WVPCA and 19Labs

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 19Labs, a telehealth start-up solving rural healthcare by integrating cutting-edge technology into scalable, cost-effective solutions, today announced that Coplin Health Systems is now deploying 19Labs’ portable GALE eClinic units across its network of school-based health centers. As one of the first organizations in West Virginia to adopt 19Labs’ portable telehealth solutions, Coplin Health Systems is expanding access to care for students in rural and underserved communities across the state.

This program is made possible through Expanding Access to Care to West Virginia’s Children and Communities Grant, in partnership with West Virginia Primary Care Association (WVPCA) and 19Labs. This ground-breaking statewide initiative is designed to bring care directly to where it is needed most – on campus, during the school day – resulting in reduced absenteeism and increased funding.

“As a parent, I believe it's incredibly powerful when schools are equipped with the tools and resources to diagnose and care for students – on campus. Schools are often a safe haven for kids and being able to access exceptional care without having to leave that environment makes a dramatic difference. Every child deserves access to quality care, especially in the place where they feel safest,” said Ram Fish, CEO of 19Labs. “With the GALE system proven superior to other proprietary closed solutions, West Virginia is following the standard set by Intermountain Health for how telehealth can be used to break down barriers to care for students in communities lacking consistent healthcare access.”

The 19Labs Zoom-based telemedicine clinics empower school-based health providers to conduct physical exams, manage chronic conditions, and deliver behavioral health support – all within the safe, familiar environment of a school. These innovative, customizable kits can be equipped with more than 25 smart diagnostic devices to meet each school's unique clinical needs, and they operate on a secure platform optimized for remote collaboration.

About 19Labs

19Labs is revolutionizing rural healthcare with telemedicine, real-time data systems, and medical delivery drones. Inspired by Florence Nightingale’s legacy, 19Labs ensures that no community is beyond the reach of quality care. The GALE platform integrates telehealth, diagnostics, and remote patient monitoring, while the GALE | Rural Information System (RIS) empowers providers with real-time insights and command-center coordination. GALE | Force medical delivery drones solve rural delivery with two-way transportation of life-saving supplies to even the most remote areas. In partnership with governments, healthcare leaders, and innovators like Zoom, Amwell, EchoNous, and others, 19Labs is shaping a future where healthcare knows no boundaries. www.19Labs.com

