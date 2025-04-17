John P. Gizzi and Family Mark 10 Years of Philanthropic Impact Through Sensory Center at Sunshine Camp

The center was made possible by John P. Gizzi, a respected name in precision machining and fabrication and a philanthropic leader.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp marks 10 years of support from John P. Gizzi and family through the Gizzi Family Sensory Center , a facility created to meet the needs of children with sensory sensitivities. The center was made possible by John P. Gizzi, a respected name in precision machining and fabrication, and a longtime philanthropic leader.John P. Gizzi, a pioneer in the Upstate New York machining industry, built his reputation as a fabrication expert committed to excellence and innovation. The Gizzi Family continues to play a role in the multi-generation fabrication business, extending their values to community investment. Their gift to Sunshine Camp reflects a growing legacy of manufacturing leaders giving back and supporting meaningful, local initiatives.The Gizzi Family Sensory Center was designed to provide campers with a safe, calming space to regulate sensory input. The facility features soothing lighting, music, a fiber-optics room, swings, a water table, ball crawl, climbers, and a marble light wall. As part of Sunshine Camp’s autism-friendly summer programs and commitment to programs that understand sensory needs, the center is a year-round resource for camp staff and children.The camp’s 157-acre accessible campus in Rush, New York, hosts more than 2,500 children each summer. As a well-established sensory-friendly camp for kids, Sunshine Camp continues because of John P. Gizzi and family, who recognize the lasting value of inclusion.To learn more, visit www.sunshinecamp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.