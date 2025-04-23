ProNexus and PRC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Healthcare Advisory with Research & AI Analytics

ProNexus clients gain access to research solutions, AI-driven insights, and co-branded resources to improve patient care and operational performance.

MARBLEHEAD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProNexus Advisory is pleased to announce a new collaboration with PRC, a leader in healthcare experience improvement. This partnership brings together ProNexus’ extensive network of over 350 healthcare advisors and PRC’s powerful suite of healthcare survey solutions and AI-powered analytics to provide healthcare organizations with a comprehensive approach to advisory, education, and data-driven strategic improvement.By combining advisory services, research solutions, and predictive AI analytics, this collaboration helps hospitals and health systems gain deeper insights into the relationship dynamics affecting key CMS metrics, workforce engagement, and patient experience outcomes. It also supports community health teams, post-acute and long-term care organizations, and human resources teams by providing data-driven strategies to optimize workforce stability, enhance care team dynamics, and improve overall operational performance.Advisory, research, and AI-powered analytics will help organizations identify health disparities, predict emerging needs, optimize resource allocation, and proactively address workforce challenges by uncovering critical connections related to turnover risk, leadership influence, and care team dynamics. These insights will empower healthcare leaders to make data-driven improvements that enhance care quality, maximize Star Ratings and reimbursement, and drive sustainable workforce retention strategies.Through this collaboration, ProNexus and PRC clients will have access to joint research initiatives, expanded education solutions, and tailored advisory services designed to address key challenges in healthcare delivery, clinical workflow optimization, and community health initiatives. Additionally, ProNexus Advisors will gain access to exclusive PRC solution packages, equipping them with advanced data solutions and predictive workforce intelligence to help their clients maximize care quality, operational efficiency, and financial performance."This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in how we support healthcare organizations," said Don Rowe, CEO of ProNexus Advisory. "By combining ProNexus’ expert advisory network with PRC’s industry-leading research and analytics, we are offering a truly integrated approach to healthcare transformation. Our clients now have access to not only hands-on guidance but also best-in-class data they need to drive meaningful and sustainable improvement.""ProNexus Advisory's deep industry expertise is a complement to our current client offering," said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. "Together, we are equipping healthcare organizations with the tools, insights, and advisory support they need to navigate today’s challenges and achieve measurable success.”This collaboration strengthens ProNexus’ ability to support its clients and advisors by integrating PRC’s research solutions and AI-driven workforce analytics into its advisory offerings. With expanded access to data-driven insights and strategic resources, ProNexus clients can enhance patient, physician, employee, and community health initiatives, while advisors gain powerful tools to drive measurable improvements in workforce engagement, operational efficiency, and overall healthcare performance.

