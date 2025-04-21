Arch Finance Opens Miami Office to Expand Professional Access to Crypto Ecosystem for Institutional Investors

New office aims to provide wealth managers, family offices, and institutional investors with diversified exposure and expert advisory services in digital assets

The digital asset market is evolving rapidly, and institutional investors need trusted partners to navigate this complexity” — Nicolás Jaramillo, CEO Arch Finance

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Finance , a leading crypto asset management platform with over five years of digital asset market experience, announced the opening of its new office in Miami today. This strategic expansion will bring Arch Finance’s professional crypto investment solutions and advisory services closer to institutional investors, wealth managers, and family offices in South Florida and Latin America. Nicolás Jaramillo is personally leading this expansion effort, bringing his expertise and leadership to the U.S. market to directly oversee Arch Finance’s growth and operations in the country.Founded in 2020, Arch Finance specializes in building diversified investment products across different verticals of the crypto ecosystem, allowing investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and the full breadth of digital assets. Arch Finance is currently ranked among the Top 10 crypto asset managers worldwide, according to the global ranking published by DeFi Llama. In addition, Arch Finance offers tailored advisory services for traditional crypto investments, including ETFs and direct holdings, enabling investors to make informed decisions supported by seasoned experts. The company specifically caters to institutional investors and family offices seeking professional and diversified access to digital assets beyond conventional ETF exposure.This expansion comes as the crypto ecosystem is experiencing renewed growth, driven in part by recent political and regulatory developments in the United States. Donald Trump's return to the political stage and his public support for crypto initiatives—including the creation of a Bitcoin reserve fund and increased regulatory clarity—have contributed to a more favorable environment for institutional adoption.“We see increasing demand from institutional investors seeking professional and diversified access to the crypto market. Miami’s strategic location and growing relevance in the digital asset space make it the ideal hub to serve clients in Florida and across Latin America,” explained Nicolás Jaramillo, Founding Partner of Arch Finance.“The digital asset market is evolving rapidly, and institutional investors need trusted partners to navigate this complexity” added Jaramillo. “With our Miami presence, we are committed to delivering the tools, products, and expertise necessary to help investors access the full potential of the crypto economy.”About Nicolás JaramilloNicolás Jaramillo is the Founding Partner of Arch Finance. He previously led the creation of MACH, one of the largest digital banks in Chile backed by Bci Bank. Jaramillo has been acknowledged for his contributions to financial innovation and digital transformation in the region, including being named among the “100 Young Leaders” in Chile. He holds an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, one of Europe’s leading business schools.About Arch FinanceArch Finance is a crypto asset management platform that builds diversified investment products across multiple crypto verticals. Since 2020, Arch Finance has been providing institutional investors, wealth managers, and family offices with professional, secure, and informed access to the digital asset market. The company also offers advisory services to help clients manage their crypto exposure effectively. Arch Finance is currently ranked among the Top 10 crypto asset managers globally, according to DeFi Llama, reflecting its leadership and sustained recognition in the industry.

