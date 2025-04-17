Julie Edmonds Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Edmonds, a seasoned expert in live and virtual events, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In her chapter, Edmonds dives into the power of live events and their unmatched ability to create lasting impact. She shares insights on how businesses can leverage in-person and virtual experiences to enhance brand authority, foster community, and drive conversions."Live events are essential. Unlike any other form of marketing, a live event allows you to communicate right there in real time. So you can adjust your message," says Edmonds.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Edmonds and other industry leaders.For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com

