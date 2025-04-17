Johnson City Man Arrested in Ongoing Child Exploitation Investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad and the Newport Police Department in New Hampshire has resulted in the arrest of a Johnson City man.

Last month, detectives in Newport, New Hampshire, received information that a minor was sending child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to an adult male online via the social media platform Discord. During the course of the investigation, Jacob Isaiah Haun (DOB: 3/9/05), who resides in Johnson City, was identified as the Discord account user. TBI agents in the ICAC Squad were notified and began working alongside New Hampshire detectives as part of the investigation. Upon further review of Haun’s Discord account, agents discovered that he received numerous CSAM images and videos from victims across the country.

This week, agents obtained a warrant for Haun, charging him with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor via Electronic Means. Today, with the assistance of the Johnson City Police Department, he was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing as agents work to identify the children targeted by Haun. The TBI is asking anyone who may have had communication with the Discord username of @IMPERATED and the display name of “biti” to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about cases of online child exploitation should contact the TBI Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND or report via the NCMEC CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.netsmartz.org.