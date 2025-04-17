Justin Day Co-Authors Marketing to Millions with Rudy Mawer

FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Day, AI strategist and digital marketing expert, has joined forces with renowned entrepreneur Rudy Mawer as a co-author in the upcoming book Marketing to Millions. This collaboration brings together top business minds to share proven strategies for scaling and success.In his chapter, Day reveals how small businesses and entrepreneurs can harness AI to scale at unprecedented speeds. He explains how automation, AI-driven lead generation, and omnipresent marketing strategies can help businesses streamline operations, engage audiences, and grow sustainably—without getting stuck in the day-to-day grind."Leveraging AI is critical for business growth. It’s not going anywhere, and those who embrace it now will gain a massive advantage. AI lets you automate, optimize, and scale at the speed of light—freeing up time to focus on what truly matters," says Day.Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Day and other industry leaders.For more information, visit www.marketingtomillionsbook.com

